Festac Rotary earmarks N15m for projects, installs new president

The Rotary Club of Lagos, Festac Cosmopolitan, has said that it would spend N15 million on different projects in the next one year.

Dr. Magaret Agada-Mba, disclosed this after she was installed as the fourth president of the club last weekend. The event held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Lagos, also witnessed the induction of the club’s Board of Directors for the 2023/2024 Rotary year.

According to Agada-Mba, the club has earmarked N15 million to undertake projects such as Rotary diagnostics, safe birth kits, micro lending, school libraries, and corrective eye surgeries for cataract and glaucoma, among others.

She said: “Our primary focus for this Rotary year will be on water sanitation and hygiene; peace and conflict resolution; developing the local economy; prevention of disease; and maternal and child health, among others.”

The new president appealed to members of the club and the public to donate generously to the club to enable it to prosecute the outlined live-changing projects.

“The goals we set for ourselves this year are challenging but achievable. They require planning and collaboration. There is a limit to the resources that Rotarians can provide from within. That is why we ask you to extend those charitable works through rotary by collaborating and supporting these projects, so that at the end, we will all create a better world”, she appealed

In her handover note, the immediate past president, Christiana Ogedi Akaeze, represented by Mrs. Uzoamaka Akaneme, reeled out the achievements of her tenure to include the induction of four new members, and seven members as Paul Harris Fellows.

She added that under her watch, the club contributed $8,500 for the Rotary Foundation, replanted trees under the club’s adopt a street project, and donated delivery kits to indigent expectant mothers under the club’s safe birth kits project at the Amuwo Odofin Primary Health Centre.

“We donated books, chairs and other educational materials to two schools within Amuwo Odofin under the Rotary basic education project. Under sanitation, we gave out some mopping sticks, buckets, toilet brushes, liquid soaps and hand gloves. Under the Rotary Family Health Day, we conducted tests for community members in the area of malaria, hepatitis, HIV and gave out drugs.

“I want to appreciate everyone that has helped the Club to achieve all those during the last Rotary year. I am equally appealing to those of us here today to help us achieve the things we have mapped out to do this Rotary year,” she added.

The guest speaker, Dr. Jide Akeredolu, thanked the club members for their charitable deeds to humanity, saying, “The people that have the mentality of charitable giving live a more peaceful life.”

He also cautioned against materialistic life and obsessive drive to make more money, saying it puts people under stress.

He encouraged people to give charity, outlining the eight levels of charity, starting from the least which he said is giving grudgingly, to the second level, which is giving cheerfully but not enough, as the giver has the capacity to give more than he has given. He summed up with the highest level of charity, which according to him, is empowerment.

“The last level is when you do something that will ensure that the receivers will never be the object of charity again, like when you give loans, scholarship, skills training and start businesses for people, so that they don’t ever become objects of charity again,” he said.

The highpoints of the event were the handing over of the Charter certificate to the new president, the induction of board members, and new members of the club, as well as award of certificates to three deserving individuals.