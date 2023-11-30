Festac demolition: Court restrains FHA, LSBCA

Traders count losses, as FHA demolishes structures, markets in FESTAC

•Demolition not targeted at any group in Lagos —Commissioner

•As FES, youths demand compensation for victims

By Innocent Anaba & Dickson Omobola

A Lagos State High Court, sitting in Ikeja, yesterday, restrained the Federal Housing Authority, FHA, and Lagos State Building Control Agency, LSBCA, from further demolition of residential houses in 6th Avenue, Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The trial judge, Justice Omolade Awope, had granted the order, following the suit by Samuel Ahmed, Martinson Realtors Investment Limited, Taoheed Amusa and R. Balogun, seeking a pre-emptive order of injunction against FHA and LSBCA.

So far, FHA and LSBCA have demolished over 600 houses and partially demolished about 700 others on 6th Avenue in Festac Town.

In the pre-emptive order of injunction, the court restrained the first defendant/respondent whether acting by itself or through its agents, privies, assigns or any special task force, para-military officers or otherwise, howsoever, described from demolishing and/or removing any building or property erected in 6th Avenue Festac Town or any other part of Festac Town in alleged enforcement of ‘Town Planning Laws’ pending the applicant’s compliance with the Lagos State High Court Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on Pre-action Protocol.

The order was a sequel to the motion exparte by the claimants, who adduced 10 grounds upon which they sought the order.

The grounds include, “That the instant suit was brought before the court under the order of the Supreme Court in Appeal Ne: 8C.931/2007 delivered on (March 8, 2022, and re-initiated vide a writ of Summons and statement of claim dated January 26, 2023.”

In a 40-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Alhaji R. Balogun and Thaddeus Idenyi in support of the motion, the claimants stated that the suit was the subject matter of the property situated at Fesac Town, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State, which is more particularly described on the Survey Plan No. KESII/L/)106 dated October 4, 1980.

It further stated that during the pendency of the suit, the defendant in disregard for the process of the court, entered into the land, the subject matter of this suit and marked all the buildings erected thereon by the claimants, and their privies for demolition based on alleged violation of the defendant’s planning laws, which is premised on the defendant’s alleged ownership of the land subject matter of this suit.

Meanwhile, following unverified claims on social media that the demolition targeted people from the South-East, the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, yesterday, declared that the ongoing demolition in the state is not targeted at any group.

Olumide, who clarified in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, refuted claims that the ongoing demolition by the state government was targeted at the South-Easterners.

He said: “Anybody can own a building in Lagos so long as you go along with the laid-down rules. It’s unfortunate that maybe what we have recently happened to concern those from certain parts of the country.

“Those buildings causing this uproar are buildings rushed during the COVID period when activities of enforcement officers are at the low ebb because of restriction of movement and you could see that when those buildings were demolished, nobody has come forward to say they were demolished under approval.

“We will not demolish any approved building, that’s for sure. So, if there is anybody who claims that their buildings were approved and demolished, let them come forward.

“Buildings not done within the confines of the law are subject to demolition.”

FES, youths demand compensation for victims

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation, NGO, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, FES, and youths in Lagos have urged the Lagos State government to compensate victims whose houses were demolished, saying the government must provide housing for the needy.

On the spate of demolition in Lagos, Ihejirika said: “The state government should either compensate or relocate them. If you are going to demolish, you should inform people. The constitution is very clear about these issues. It is the government’s responsibility to provide houses for the poor.”

Also speaking, the leader of the Oworonshoki Youth Forum, Mr Opeyemi Ogunlami, said: “You cannot displace people who have been living in a place like Oworonshoki for 40 years without any compensation. We do not have power or military back up but in the community, we have voices pushing for something.