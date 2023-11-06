Female UNIPORT student found dead in her off-campus apartment

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A 200-level University of Port Harcourt female student has been found dead in her off-campus apartment in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The student, simply identified as Adaeze, is said to be an undergraduate in the Faculty of Social Sciences, studying accounting.

According to a source, her remains were found in her off-campus residence with a bottle of a yet-to-be identified substance by the corps.

This was coming less than a few weeks after one Damian Okoligwe a 400-level student of the same institution in the faculty of engineering, allegedly killed her former lover, Justina Otuene, a 300-level student of biochemistry, in the same university.

Confirming the development, Speaking, the Dean of Student Affairs at Uniport, Prof. Chima Wokocha noted that the lifeless body of the student was found in her off-campus residence and brought to a health facility in the school by her neighbours.

Wokocha said: “Her body was brought to the Chief Lulu-Brigss Health Centre by people who live around her in her lodge.

“She didn’t die in the university hostel. She died in her off-campus residence in Aluu, and the scene of crime was visited by the management of the university, including my humble self.

“The police were there with us also. We acknowledge the fact that she had taken a substance and passed out because there was a bottle of a substance that was found by her side.

“The parents have come there, and I think they are making arrangements to take the body.”