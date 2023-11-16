Federal Data Bank Bill scales Senate first reading 

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has set up machinery for the establishment of a Federal Data Bank to ease access to relevant information required for planning and developmental purposes.

A bill to this effect which was sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim ( APC Ondo South), passed its first reading in the Senate on Wednesday.

Senator Ibrahim who spoke to the journalists on the intendment of the bill explained that it is designed to provide for an Act, for the establishment of a federal data bank to provide data services to every sector in both the private and public sectors.

He described data as a critical component required for economic planning and development. This, he said, makes the need for the establishment of a Data Bank very important.

According to him, for any economy to be vibrant, there was the need for relevant bodies to have in-depth insights into customer behaviour, the state of internal processes, and external risks, which will give room for variety, volume, velocity and value.

He said, “There is a need for the Federal Government and stakeholders to invest in a data bank that will drive the growth agenda.

“Centralised databases make managing and accessing information for national development easier.

“This is especially important for countries with a large amount of data, or that need to store data for an extended period.”

The lawmaker added that all levels of government can also benefit from the Federal to Local Government level with access to information.

He said, “When established, the Federal data bank can be self-sustainable since it can receive data and sell data; again, the international community and institutions like the World Bank and IMF will give support for the take-off of the Bank.”