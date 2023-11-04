FEC meeting: Seyi Tinubu not a meddlesome interloper — ANYSG

*Says President’s son deserves respect

By Dapo Akinrefon

A youth group, the All-Nigerian Youth Support Group, ANYSG, on Saturday, said that the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu should be accorded respect for supporting his father adding that he is not a meddlesome interloper.

President of the group, Ismail Tanko disclosed in a statement that Seyi has invested in the success of his father’s administration and has been making positive efforts to support the administration.

Tanko said: ”It has to be noted that Seyi was a valuable asset during the campaigns as he tirelessly harnessed the youth vote for his father. It is as a result of Seyi’s relentless agitation for the appointment of young persons that we have so many young persons holding significant posts in this administration.

“It would not be wrong to say that Seyi did more to ensure the president’s victory. Seyi is, therefore, more invested in the success of his father’s administration.”

According to Tanko, ANYSG is an active group in support of fairness and good governance. “Seyi has never addressed nor told anybody that he is a member of the Executive Council of the Federal Republic nor holding any position in Government but has been playing the role to help his father succeed.”

However, the youth leader said that Seyi being seen around the FEC meeting does not in any way mean that he is a regular at the Federal Executive Council Meeting, FEC, and may not be.

Tanko said: “Let me tell Nigerians that Seyi is not a meddlesome interloper. He will never be because he is intelligent enough to stay clear of the cabinet meetings. He may have come around the villa to chip in a message and never took any prominent seat but sat back. President Tinubu is his father and, most importantly, should not be castigated or humiliated.”

“The President did not in any way say that Seyi was seated but said he saw him at the back. He did not say Seyi in any way contributed to the proceedings of the FEC meeting and couldn’t have done that either. We know those spreading false rumours against the young man. We know they are not comfortable with Seyi seeing around his family. Tell me why they want him out? They want to create the impression that he is interfering. But he is not.

Nobody can tell us that he is influencing his father. This is not fair on the young man.”

Tanko also said that during the campaign for the 2023 Presidential elections, Seyi was the face and rallying point of the youths who voted massively for the President, even as he faced stiff challenges from Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate with a large number of youth rallying behind him and the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the February 2023 Presidential elections.