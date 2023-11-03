Fear grips Lagosians, as kidnappers rattle metropolis

…victim recounts experience in kidnapper den

By Esther Onyegbula

The recent spike in the cases of high-profile forceful abductions this year 2023, is becoming alarming, reminiscent of the numerous cases of kidnappings in the year 2014, when some wealthy Lagosians were targeted in the wave of kidnapping.

One of the remarkable cases then was the audacious kidnapping of wealthy business moguls in the Oil and Gas Sector of the economy, such as the Chairman of Kings Oil and Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Dapsey Petrol station, Chief Oladapo Wasiu Coker, who was monitored and kidnapped on September 22nd, 2014, at Lanre bus stop area of Igando, Lagos state and released October 1st, 2014, after his family paid ransom of N20 million to his captors.

At the moment, Lagosians are once again witnessing a spike in similar scenarios and commando-style kidnapping of the rich and known Business Magnates that happened seven years ago.

With Kidnapping rising in Lagos State and Nigeria in general, residents are living in fear as criminals rake in millions of naira in ransom from wealthy victims.

Recently, kidnappers were said to have abducted several high-profile individuals, including the owner of Globus conglomerate, who was allegedly kidnapped in Okota and held captive for a ransom of N100 million.

The owner of Solid Rang Hotel was also kidnapped in Ejigbo and released after paying N80 million in ransom.

Last week, the owner of an eatery, identified as Nobis was also abducted and kept in an undisclosed location for several days before his family rallied round and raised N10m, which they gave to the kidnappers before he was released.

According to an eyewitness account at the busy Governor’s Road in Ikotun, Lagos state, the kidnappers shot sporadically for almost 30 minutes without the visibility of any security agencies.

It was learned that a businessman identified as Chimex and three others were kidnapped and kept in captivity until each of them paid four million naira before they were released.

Chimex declined to be interviewed by our reporter for fear of a reprisal attack, following threats by the kidnappers to come for them, should they speak to the police.

While the negotiations on their release were still ongoing, the kidnapping syndicate struck again at Bucknor Estate in Ejigbo and kidnapped the owner of Solid Rang Hotel, located at Grandmate Bus Stop in Ijegun. He was made to pay about N80m as ransom before his release last week

The same story has played out in Igando, Idimu, Gowon Estate in Egbeda, and Agege areas of Lagos, where victims have been helplessly kidnapped and forced to pay huge ransom before they were released.

The kidnappers were said to be making so much money, both in local and foreign currencies being paid as ransom by helpless victims in the ever-busy business districts and residential enclaves in the State.

While the Police were said to be battling to apprehend the gangs that have been terrorising Lagos residents, the members of the syndicate were said to have advanced in their sophistication on how to beat the Police strategy during the operation.

The victims were said to have been warned not to divulge information on their nasty experience by the kidnappers otherwise they would be attacked and killed.

Investigations, however, revealed that the members of the syndicate operate between 8 pm and 11 pm to get their target and usually move in exotic vehicles to get their targets in violent style and instill fear in the victims.

Further investigation revealed that Alimosho Local Government Area is witnessing incessant kidnapping and it appears that there is no solution yet to apprehend the perpetrators, who were said to be more organized and appear to have overpowered the security agencies in the area.

The difference between kidnapping incidents in 2023 and 2014, is that in 2014, there was a gallant police officer and crime fighter, SP Abba Kyari, who combated and reduced the spate of kidnappings in Lagos State.

It was Abba Kyari, who rescued Chief Oladapo Wasiu Coker and arrested some of the leaders of the gangs that terrorised Lagos.

Recall that during the police parade of the arrested suspects in Ikeja, Lagos, One of the gang leaders, Chukwuma Kingsley, was arrested with Victor Igah, Kelvin Igah and his wife, Ogechi, in their two bedroom apartment, located at 18 Odeniyi Ishola Street, off Bola Road, Isheri Osun, Lagos, where they hold victims hostage.

The 43-year-old Kingsley confessed that it was his gang that kidnapped the CEO of Dapsey Petrol station, Oladapo Wasiu Coker and collected N20 million ransom.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the notorious kidnap syndicate, Chief Oladapo Wasiu Coker said on that fateful day on September 22, 2014, he just closed from work and was driving home and was about to drop off one of his staff at a bus stop along the Igando -LASU road, when the merchants of death struck.

“It was on September 22, 2014, at about 8.30 pm, two vehicles, a Honda pilot Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a Sienna bus double crossed me and the occupant, and started firing gunshots. I thought they were armed robbers but rather than taking my car, they forced me into their Sienna bus and used cellotape to blindfold me. They called me by my name and warned me to cooperate with them, as they were notorious kidnappers who could waste the lives of those who would not cooperate with them. Well, they started driving and making u-turns until we arrived at a house where I was locked up inside a toilet. They searched my pockets and collected my money. They now demanded for one million dollar ransom or they would transfer me to Bayelsa state, where they said they would butcher and sell my body parts, as one hand sold for N6 million.

“I told them that I had only N20 million in my account. When they refused to accept my offer, I had no alternative but to try to escape. Well, I succeeded in removing the chains on my hands and I was breaking the ceiling where I was planning to escape when one of them saw me and chained me again. I started crying and begging that it was the devil that tempted me. The guy promised to assist me talk to his colleagues to accept N30 million if I could give him N2 million. I promised him N1 million. He talked to them and they accepted N30 million offer. I paid N20 million and promised to pay the balance of N10 million. I was given an oath to swear. They put some bullets inside the water, did some incantations and gave me the water to drink, after which I was released.”

The second victim and owner of Kings Oil, Ikotun, Lagos, Alhaji Hammed Fashola, was lucky that he was still negotiating with the kidnappers when police stormed the enclave and rescued him.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has said that the police are aware of the kidnappings and are taking decisive actions to round up the criminals.

He explained that the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Ohowunwa, now promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, has also summoned all the tactical teams and given them marching orders to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book without delay.

But this appears to be a tall order that has no fruits yet, as the kidnappers struck at the same location where Dapsey Petrol station Chairman, Chief Oladapo Wasiu Coker, was kidnapped in 2014, identified as Lanre Bus Stop, on Thursday evening, kidnapped victims and escaped.