Fear grips Enugu community as gunmen kidnap UNTH doctor

By Chinedu Adonu

There was tension in Enugu as a resident doctor attached to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State, Dr Orockarrah Orock, was on Saturday kidnapped by gunmen.

Our source said that Dr Orock, attached to the Anaesthesia Department was on Saturday night kidnapped within the hospital premises, while on duty.

Dr. Orock however escaped from his abductor around Four-Corners Junction, Enugu-Port Harcourt highway on Sunday morning through the help of vigilante operatives.

It was gathered that his abduction followed the stoppage of food supply to the hospital by vendors over non-payment by the hospital management. This development has since forced the doctors and other medical staff to go outside to buy food at the risk of their safety.

The development created tension among workers of the hospital when the news of Orock’s abduction at about 6:30 p.m. was announced.

It was gathered that the gunmen entered the hospital premises hid near the Catholic chapel within the facility, and chased after the resident doctor on sighting his Toyota SUV.

A source said: “He was on call and was driving out of the hospital gate, apparently to pick something, when the men accosted him.

“The gunmen had entered the premises and hid near the Catholic church. They saw him, masked themselves and raced after him, shooting until he stopped and they abducted him.

“If there were food supply to the doctors, the guy would not have tried to leave his duty post to buy food. We are apprehensive about the new development at the UNTH”.

Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Uchelue Boniface, confirmed on Sunday evening, that Orock escaped from his abductors around Four Corners, on the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway, and ran into vigilante operatives.

“I can confirm to you that he has been rescued after he escaped and ran into security operatives. He will rejoin his family soon. We had prayed all night for his rescue,” Boniface said.

Before his escape, a statement by the hospital management, signed by Boniface, had notified the workers about Orock’s abduction and craved their cooperation to ensure the smooth running of the hospital.

Reacting on Monday, the President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr Chinazom Ekwueme said: “All glory to God for the safety of Dr. Orockarrah Orock. He escaped from his abductors Sunday morning and we were able to locate him and pick him up safely. He has been reunited with his family.

“We are thankful for his safety but it does not remove the fact that none of us is safe anymore. We took prompt and precise actions that included proper notification to hospital management, the establishment of a collaborative partnership with his family for his search and the activation of relevant security apparatus. We are still working with the Department of State Services (DSS) and Police to see that these abductors are brought to book.

“We would communicate further updates shortly and a notice for an Emergency Congress meeting for a holistic review and input of the Congress of ARD UNTH on this ugly development would be out in due course”.

When contacted, Enugu State Police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter.