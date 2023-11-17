FCT ready to provide land, security for investors – Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has called on foreign investors to consider the nation’s capital, Abuja when picking locations for setting up businesses in Nigeria.

His call was re-echoed by the Governors of Rivers State, Simi Fubara, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, who also made the same advocacy for their states.

The three men spoke on Friday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, during the opening of Hypercity 3, a chain store.

Wike said government alone cannot provide jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youths, unless the private sector complements its efforts.

He promised to provide lands and the conducive environment for investors to thrive in the Territory and contribute to the development of the nation’s capital.

“When I got the invitation, I pleaded with the management to move it to Friday so I can attend. When you approached me as governor, you promised to build this place.

“As a government, our duty is to provide the conducive environment. You promised to build four. Within one year, you’ve built three. You have provided employment for our people.

“It is not only government that can bring development. Let it not be only that it is only in Rivers State. Come to Abuja and build some there. We will provide lands”, Wike promised.

Fubara on his part, said: “It is now on record that when Hypercity 3 was commissioned, I was also part of it. Our desire when we came onboard was to continue to uplift the development of the State based on consolidation.

“This is adding value to the economy of Rivers State. As a government, we will continue to give you security as all you need to succeed. This is because government cannot do it alone. Private organisations need to join hands for the development of the state. The organisation should also expand to FCT and other places.

Also speaking, Makinde said; “I have also told the MD of Hypercity that I will give him land free and tax holiday and I will also provide security for you. Oyo state is the gateway of the Southwestern part of Nigeria. This will also boost the economy of Oyo State.”