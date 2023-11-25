Fashola, Adegbulugbe, Komolafe, others bag doctorate degree

The Chief Operating Officer, Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), Engr. Kayode Adegbulugbe have been conferred with the award of Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (D.SC) Honoris Causa, by the University of Benin at the just concluded 48th Convocation Ceremony.

In a colourful ceremony staged at the University of Benin on Saturday, November 25, Dr. Kayode Adegbulugbe and other award recipients including a former Governor of Lagos and immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, first lady and wife of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Engr. Gbenga Olu Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, among others were honored by the university.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Kayode Adegbulugbe noted that he felt “honored and humbled” to have been recognized for his ingenious contribution to the development of the Nigerian oil and gas sector by the Senate of the University.

According to him, “it’s an honor to be considered among the other great recipients of this award like Engr Komolafe and Babatunde Fashola. Their reputation precedes them and I feel very humbled to be recognized by this great University.”

Born into a distinguished family of academics and entrepreneurs in Ibadan on August 8th, 1978, he is a high-flyer in the world of Petroleum Engineering, and an entrepreneur dedicated to delivering serial number 1 exploits, a committed philanthropist known for his significant contributions to countless community developments and humanitarian efforts in Nigeria.

Dr. Kayode Adegbulugbe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife, after which he earned a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. He went ahead to broaden his horizon by obtaining a Master of Laws (LLM) in Oil and Gas Law with Distinction from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.

He has achieved remarkable feats in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry in his role as COO at GEIL, the Operator of the Otakikpo oil field. Under his leadership, GEIL has become the highest-producing marginal field operator in the country, currently producing 11,500 barrels of oil per day as of October 2023.

One of his numerous standout achievements is leading the construction, installation and commissioning of a 12 million standard cubic feet modular LPG extraction plant at the Otakikpo field. This scale of modular LPG plant is the first to be installed in the country; an achievement that demonstrates that he is undaunted by hitherto serial number 1 exploits.

This achievement will significantly contribute to ameliorating the perennial associated gas flares that has bedeviled the several stranded pockets of oil fields in the Niger Delta thus supporting the Nigerian government’s aspiration of combating the issue of gas flaring in the country. Dr. Kayode Adegbulugbe hails from Ondo town in Ondo state.