Fare hike: Sanwo-Olu orders fresh 25% rebate for BRT, rail passengers

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has approved and directed the implementation of a 25 per cent discount on fares for regulated bus and rail transportation systems across routes in the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu, ”the implementation takes effect from Tuesday, November 7, 2023.”

The directive came in response to public outcry on Monday, following the cancellation of the 50 per cent rebate on fares for regulated bus, Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, and rail transport in the state.

Commuters, in the early hours of Monday, were stranded and expressed disappointment over what they called the state’s government insensitivity to the present harsh economic reality by hiking public transportation fares which they maintained were supposed to provide succour to the masses.

The state government, last weekend announced a reversion to the old rate in public transport fares in the state

The 50 per cent rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos therefore, ended last Sunday.

A statement by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, as confirmed by its Head, of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, informed commuters of a plan to return to the pre-August 2, 2023 rate from Monday, November 6, 2023.

The state Governor, Sanwo-Olu, August, announced a 50 per cent reduction in prices of public transport services including the BRT Standard routes, First and Last Mile, Rail and Ferry to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy earlier removed by President Bola Tinubu.

The abrupt removal of the subsidy, however, forced average Nigerian households into economic frustration, prompting the decision of some states to introduce relief packages to cushion the effects.

Lagos, on its part, introduced a 50 per cent rebate on transport fares.

After cancellation, the state government said by October, the rebate package saved commuters N1.9 billion in eight weeks on transport costs.

Speaking on the 25 per cent rebate, Ojelabi said, “Following appeals to the Governor, he has extended the passenger fare reduction by 25 per cent across the regulated bus and rail transport services until another review is announced.

“Within the three months of the rebate, the pump price of diesel jumped from N867 in August to N1,300 in November 2023 representing about 50 per cent jump.”