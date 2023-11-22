Falana, Okiro, Owan-Enoh to attend OSAN Convention in Abuja

Falana

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, the legal luminary and human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN and former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Sir Mike Okiro are among the dignitaries and members expected at the Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria, OSAN, Convention expected to hold in Abuja on November 24.

Also expected are the Minister of State (Gas) Petroleum Resources, Sir Ekperikpe Ekpo, who is the Guest of Honour, His Royal Majesty, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, who will serve as the Royal Father of the Day, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the Keynote Speaker, while the Clerk of the Senate, Barrister Chinedu Akubueze, who is the President of OSAN, is the Chief host.

Other Members of OSAN that are expected at the Convention are the President of the National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, Senator Agom Jarigbe Agom, representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Hon. Patrick Umoh, representing Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara/ Essien Udom Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, in the House of Representatives and his colleague, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

A statement issued by OSAN National Public Relations Officer, and member of the IT/Media sub-Committee, Comrade Johnbosco Agbakwuru, explained that the body was formed to propagate national integration and cultural cohesion.

The statement said it is also “to use our intrinsic values and training to promote national harmony, good ethics and selflessness in public service.

It further said that the association which has its membership cutting across different parts of the country and walks of life was formed for “the fellowship of love and solidarity among Old Seminarians in Nigeria, irrespective of ethnic and cultural background.”

Comrade Agbakwuru, further enjoined all old seminarians from all across Nigeria to be part of the association, adding that membership is open to all old Catholic Seminarians across Nigeria.

He noted that “Whereas it is a very well-known fact that education is power, and qualitative education becomes a veritable instrument for social transformation; no version of educational curriculum and system assumes superiority to Catholic education.

“Catholic education has been adjudged an outstanding variant of human development package and formation all over the world. This is why most families globally crave Catholic education through catholic schools for their children and wards, irrespective of their belief systems.

“They may be Hindus, Atheists, Muslims, Buddhists or Christians of other denominations; Catholic schools as run by the likes of the Jesuits, the Dominicans, the SMA Father, St Patrick’ missionaries, Spiritans, Franciscans, Vincentians congregations, Marist Brothers, Reverend Sisters of diverse Order, Catholic Diocesan and/Arch-diocesan Presbyteries; to mention but a few, attract a lot of patronage from people of diverse religious and belief systems.

“This is also enhanced by the non-discriminatory practices, systems and policies of the Catholic Church in dispensing its social services or in the exercise of the Church’s social teachings and responsibilities.

“Catholic education and civilization is attractive to both the poor and the rich globally; because of its richness and embodiment of values that make for the total man-modelled after the values propounded by Jesus Christ.

“Values that have been tested and trusted over the ages and several centuries, which have stood the test of time. Education, that is relevant and impactful in all societies and all circumstances; and imbues in its beneficiaries values of respect and dignity for the human person.

“Progressive, developed and modern civilizations have copied a lot from the Catholic values and civilization. The Catholic Church as the oldest institution in the world is a testimonial to its enduring virtues and values; and the reason, modern human institutions in the world admire to emulate it.

“The staying power, values and modest virtues that beautify catholic education are certainly, diluted abstractions from the curriculum and formation handbook of the Catholic seminary.

“The seminary is not a secondary school; it rather has secondary education as its integral part, it is much more than the usual secular post-primary institution. It is a nursery home, separated from the secular world for the formation of new human persons who will function as the light of the world and the salt of the earth. A Day In The Seminary Is Never A Joke!

“It is, therefore, necessary at this stage of Nigeria’s social, political and economic history and development for those who were opportune and privileged to receive the seminary training to boldly come out and put to use their capacities, competencies and character in favour of the larger Nigerian society and its people; just like Jesus Christ our Master admonished. “You are the light of the world. A city seated on a mountain cannot be hidden. Neither do men light a candle and put it under a bushel, but upon a candlestick, that it may shine to all that are in the house.

“So let your light shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven” – (Mathew: 5: 15-16).

On his part, one of the founding members of OSAN, Dr Ugo Jim Nwoko said “It’s high time Old Catholic seminarians from all over Nigeria came together to put into practice and promote the good values which they were taught while in the junior seminary for a better Nigerian society.”

He bemoaned the sorry state of Nigeria, especially on leadership failure and the dearth of good values among citizens.

Dr Jim-Nwoko said the association will utilize its rich and wide membership to provide a new direction for the country in all spheres of national life.