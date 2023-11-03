Falana faults Kano tribunal verdict, demands justice

says judges punish voters for errors of INEC



By Bashir Bello

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, on Friday, faulted the verdict by the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.



Recall that the Election Petition Tribunal in Kano State annulled Governor Yusuf’s election.



However, speaking on Channels TV Sunrise programme on Friday, Falana said: “You cannot punish voters for the errors of INEC. That was what recently happened in Kano, where 65,000 votes were said to have not been marked by INEC officials.



“We are asking our judges to embrace justice, substantial justice, in a way that you cannot punish voters for the errors of INEC.



“You cannot challenge the validity of the ballot papers.



“So, I think these are the areas where our judges will have to go back to the drawing table,” Falana stressed.