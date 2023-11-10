Experts list ways to low carbon manufacturing practices in Nigeria

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Experts in the private sector of the economy have listed green financing, implementation of Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) driven policies, transparency, and sustainability among others as ways companies can transition to low carbon manufacturing to create a climate resilient future in Nigeria.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the private sector ESG forum in Lagos,

the Convener/ Managing Director, BAT West and Central Africa, Yarub Al-Bahrani, said the forum was initiated to address the need for sustainable and responsible practices in the manufacturing sector.

He stated: “While some organisations have made commendable strides, the larger question remains – ‘Is the private sector, especially the manufacturing sector, truly accountable for its impact on the environment, society, and does it act ethically with robust governance’?’’

Speaking on ways to make companies embrace low carbon manufacturing, the Assistant Director, Environmental Quality and Technology, at National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NASREA), Musa Usman, said: “I see it converge to environmental regulations as a multi-faucet driver for manufacturing companies to really transition towards low carbon manufacturing.

“Manufacturing companies are usually referred to align their processes to these standards and by doing so, it helps the manufacturing company to reduce its carbon footprints and at the same time, we are expecting the carbon emission target. Then the second way these regulations also help to encourage the manufacturing industry to really adopt low carbon processes is in the production of carbon renewables, either biogas or emission-friendly kits.’’

In her welcome address, Tomi Adepoju, Partner/Head, Enterprise Risk and ESG Services, KPMG Nigeria, stressed the necessity to secure a climate resilient future saying: “As we look into the future, we must prioritize the transition to the low carbon manufacturing opportunities. Doing so is not just a choice, but it is a necessity if we aim to secure a climate resilient future for Africa and the world’’.