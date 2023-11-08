Expert proffers ways to tackle insecurity in Nigeria

Dayo Washington

A security expert, Mr. Dayo Washington, has said tackling incessant security challenges in Nigeria today requires a comprehensive approach involving multiple stakeholders, such as the government, security agencies, communities, civil society organisations and international partners.

According to him, the collective efforts, long-term strategies and sustained commitment are critical factors in achieving improved security and stability in the country.

Speaking via a statement recently, Washington, who is the current Chairman of AV Securitas, a security company operating in Lagos and Ogun States, said his company came into the security industry about 15 years ago, primarily to add value.

He said his organisation has been able to add value by creating a safe and secure environment for clients, employees, customers, and visitors, while reducing the risks associated with theft, vandalism, and other criminal activities.

Giving insight on the brand’s journey and contribution to security in Nigeria, Washington stated: “The security organisation was founded by late Dr Mayowa Onafowokan in 2012, with a vision to exceed the standard of security practices in Nigeria and employ technology in driving the operational structure of the company.

“July this year, I was appointed the new Chairman of AV Securitas and I’m bringing my years of work experience in the UK to the table with a view to take the brand to the next level.