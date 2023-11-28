Expert lists impediment to foreign investment inflows in Nigeria

By Peter Egwuatu

At the backdrop of limited foreign reserves and foreign exchange supply, Clifford Egbomeade, Analyst and Public Relations /Communications Adviser at ID Africa, has listed infrastructure deficit, power supply gaps, poor transportation networks among others as some of the impediments hindering foreign investors from entering Nigeria’s markets.

Speaking to Vanguard on the state of the economy, Egbomeade stated: “With crude oil production not consistent, while exchange rates continue to plummet, there’s a huge task before the government at all levels to promote inclusive growth.

“One of the most pressing concerns is the country’s significant infrastructure deficit. Inadequate power supply, limited transportation networks, and the absence of basic amenities pose substantial obstacles to smooth business operations. “Addressing these gaps often requires additional investments or partnerships, adding complexities for foreign investors entering the market.

“Another hurdle lies within Nigeria’s regulatory environment, historically perceived as complex. Foreign investors often face difficulties navigating the labyrinth of obtaining permits, licenses, and compliance with state and local regulations. Recent reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria have shown promising signs, but issues persist, demanding a careful approach by potential investors.

“Insecurity in certain regions further complicates matters, necessitating appropriate risk assessments and stringent security measures to safeguard business operations”.

Egbomeade also expressed the view that Nigeria stands as a beacon of opportunity for foreign investors, yet navigating its intricate market comes with multifaceted challenges.