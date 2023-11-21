Exner emerges AfICTA’s first female Chairperson

By Emeka Aginam

Africa Information and Communication Technologies Alliance, AfICTA, at the just concluded Annual General Meeting held virtually has elected Ms. Ulandi Exner as the first female Chairperson of the Africa private sector led Technology body.

AfICTA is a concerned private sector led alliance of ICT Associations, multi-national corporations, companies, organizations and individuals in the ICT sector in Africa. AfICTA is dedicated to fulfilling the promise of the digital age for everyone in Africa.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Exner stated “I am honoured and excited to lead AfICTA as its first female Chairperson. I want to thank the former Chairperson Mr Thabo Mashegoane for his dedicated service and commendable leadership. I look forward to working with the members of AfICTA to propel the organization to new heights and contribute to the advancement of technology across the continent”.

Exner who succeeded Mr. Thabo Mashegoane has concurrently held the position of Vice-Chair for Southern Africa.

Exner is a seasoned professional in the field of information and communication technologies with a strong background in cybersecurity, IT risk and IT governance.

As the newly elected Chairperson of AfICTA, she brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to lead the organization into a new era of innovation and growth. With a wealth of experience in the technology sector and a proven track record of leadership, Exner is expected to lead AfICTA into a new era of innovation and growth.

Ulandi Exner has demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in the field of ICT, making her a standout choice for the role.

Her emergence not only marks a significant milestone for AfICTA but also serves as an inspiration for women in technology across Africa and beyond.

In her new role, Exner is set to focus on advancing the organization’s mission of promoting the widespread adoption of information and communication technologies to drive socio-economic development on the continent. Her vision includes fostering collaboration between industry stakeholders, advocating for policy changes that support technological innovation, and ensuring that AfICTA continues to be at the forefront of shaping the future of ICT in Africa.

Other officers elected and board members are; Ms Rachael Shitanda (Kenya) Deputy Chair & Vice-Chair, East Africa; Mr Opeyemi Onifade, re-elected Treasurer, Nigeria; Ms Arinola Akinyemi (Nigeria), Vice-Chair, West Africa; Ms Christel Youbi (Cameroon) Vice-Chair, Central Africa; Engr Asem Wahby (Egypt), Vice-Chair, North Africa. Other board members are Mr. Bimbo Abioye, President ISPON (Nigeria), Mr. Rimmon Kisten (South Africa), Mr. Inye Kemabonta (Nigeria), Mr. Laicana Coulibaly (Cote D’Voire), Mr. Eric Kouam (Senegal); Mr. Timilehin Ambali (Nigeria); Dr. Robinson Tombari Sibe (Nigeria); Mr. Waddah Fadul (Sudan).

AfICTA’s members and stakeholders eagerly anticipate the positive impact that Ulandi Exner’s leadership will bring to the organization and the broader technology landscape in Africa. Her election reflects a commitment to diversity and inclusion within the industry and serves as a testament to the wealth of talent that exists among women in technology.

Founded on 1st May 2012, AfICTA’s vision is to fulfil the promise of the digital age for everyone in Africa while its mission is to encourage multi-stakeholder dialogue fostering accelerated and ICT enabled development in Africa and the use of cutting-edge innovative technologies including mobile, computing and satellite technologies to achieve an Information society in Africa.