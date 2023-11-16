Ex-Rep member, Eyube hails Iyowvaye over Maritime Personality award

Deacon Chris Iyowvaye

A former House of Representatives aspirant for Okpe-Uvwie-Sapele Federal Constituency, Delta State, Mr. Kennedy Eyube has congratulated international businessman, Deacon Chris Iyowvaye on his emergence as the “ Maritime Personality of the Year” award for 2023.

Deacon Chris Iyowvaye, an Urhobo from Okpe Local Government Area, is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Wellmann Group.

Eyube, a grassroots politician in Okpe Local Government, in a statement on Friday in Warri, while congratulating Iyowvaye on the well-deserved award, also thanked the Igbere Television group for acknowledging the laudable impact and contributions being made by Deacon Iyowvaye in the Maritime sector.

The youth Ambassador said Iyowvaye is making Urhobo, Delta State, and Nigeria proud across the globe as his company, Wellmann Group is well-positioned as a key player in the oil, gas, and marine industry.

“Deacon Chris Iyowvaye is a gentle and humble personality. Through, his company Wellmann Group, he is creating employment for Nigerians and contributing positively to the country’s economy”

The Igbere Television’s Leadership Excellence Awards 2023, had presented its “ Maritime Personality of the Year” Award to Deacon Chris Iyowvaye, on 11th November 2023, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja