By Henry Ojelu

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), yesterday said a former female Minister of Petroleum excelled in corruption.

Although Danjuma did not mention the name of the former minister, he said she set a corruption record that was yet to be beaten by anybody.

He stated this in Enugu while inaugurating the Goodwill Medical Centre built and equipped by his Foundation at Umuchigbo, Iji Nike, Enugu.

The GMC project is the brainchild of Prof Uche Amazigo, Nigeria’s renowned pro-poor public health specialist, and one of the few female Africans to have led a specialised UN Agency, overseeing a highly successful multilateral partnership in global health.

Speaking at the event, he said: “I used to say that if you want anything properly done and deliver on time without any excuses, give the job to a woman until we had a female Minister of Petroleum. That woman excelled in corruption. She set a record that is yet to be beaten by anybody.

“So, I was in the process of reviewing my statement when I met one lady, Prof. Uche Amazigo Uche and I have come a very long way. My first encounter with Uche was around mid-October 2010 when she, accompanied by Mrs. Franca Ilamiji, another Igbo woman.”

Extolling the character of Prof Amazigo, the retired Army General said she has made him believe again that women remain the most trusted people to prudently manage public funds.

He said: “Uche and I have been colleagues for many years. After working for the TY Danjuma Foundation, I thought I had seen the end of Uche. I was mistaken.

“In early March 2022, Prof Uche, accompanied by two other female professors, presented to me a request to provide financial support for building and equipping a low-cost high-efficiency medical centre to provide excellent medical services by predominantly female medical doctors, nurses and midwives who chose to dedicate their time to humanity.

“I listened to her carefully and asked a few questions. I wanted to know if they have cash and the name of the organisation. And how she thinks an all-female-staff medical centre will function. She was ready for my questions.

“The result of all these questions is what you see here today. This magnificent edifice can only be built by women at the price they accounted to me. Men will take your money and and you won’t see any building or money.”

In his speech, the Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, promised to protect the facility to the maximum benefit of the people of Enugu State.

Represented by his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, Mbah commended the elder statesman for epitomising leadership both in public service and private life. He also lauded Amazigo for initiating the project which is primarily going to be of immense benefit to the people of Enugu State.

The CEO of Goodwill Medical Centre, Prof Amazigo, said the objective of establishing the hospital was to provide quality healthcare for all.

Vanguard News