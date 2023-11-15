Ex-Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Onaolapo Soleye, is dead

•Buhari, Daniel, Abiodun, Amosun mourn

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—A former Minister of Finance in Nigeria, Dr. Onaolapo Soleye, is dead.

Dr. Soleye died in the early hours of yesterday, aged 90, four days after he celebrated his 90th birthday on November 11.

A statement by the family, read: “With heavy hearts, but with gratitude to God Almighty for a long, impactful and positively eventful life, the family announce the passing of Pa Onaolapo Soleye, the father of our late brother, Maj. Gen. O. Soleye (retd). He turned ninety years only last Saturday.

“Papa served the country and humanity in various capacities rising to the position of an Associate Professor in the University of Ibadan, Commissioner for Works in Ogun State and Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria amongst others.

“He was a true lover of God and humanity and this translated into his unwavering commitment to church activities as well as ready support and assistance to all who came across him, in anyway that he could.

“The loss of Dr. Soleye is surely not that of the Soleye family alone. It’s our father that has just passed and we must all prepare to be part of his rites of passage.

“Burial details will be announced by the family in due course. Until then, please pray for the repose of Papa’s soul and God’s comfort upon his family and other loved ones. May the soul of Dr. Onaolapo Soleye rest in peace. Amen,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement by Garba Shehu, condoles the demise of Dr. Soleye, Finance Minister in his cabinet as Military Head of State 1983-1985, describing him as a rare gentleman and an expert in financial matters.

In a message to the family of the deceased and the government and people of Ogun State, the former President said Soleye, “Played a pivotal role in that short, corrective administration. His rich administrative and financial experiences were contributory to whatever achievements we recorded at that time. He diligently served Nigeria. His wit, intellect, diligence and warm personality were legendary.

“May the Almighty give those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss,” said the former President.

Also, former Governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State, has described late Dr. Soleye as a remarkable man whose unwavering dedication to acts of kindness and good deeds impacted greatly on a lot of people.

Daniel said: “I bear true testimony to the facts about Dr. Soleye as a great leader, a mentor and a man of impeccable principles who inspired countless individuals. As an alumnus of the Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, he was a great inspiration and mentor to many of us.

“As a former Commissioner for Finance in Ogun State and later as Minister for Finance of the country, Dr. Soleye distinguished himself as a prudent financial manager, and acquitted himself as a first class economic administrator in the application of Nigeria’s resources. His commitment to a better Nigeria was unwavering.

“The passage of Dr. Soleye is a personal loss to me because I share very deep relationships with him as a younger friend and confidant. I benefited immensely from his several unconditional supports during trying times.”

On his part, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, has described the passing of Dr. Onaolapo Soleye as a great loss to Ogun State and Nigeria at large.

The governor said: “Dr. Soleye’s remarkable career in public service, spanning several decades, exemplified his unwavering commitment to the development and progress of Nigeria.

“As Minister of Finance, he played a crucial role in shaping our nation’s economic policies, implementing reforms, and fostering sustainable growth.

“His visionary leadership and expertise were instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities of our evolving economy.

“Dr. Soleye’s demise leaves a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. He will be remembered as a statesman, a mentor, and a role model for future generations to come. His wisdom, integrity, and dedication to public service serve as an inspiration to us all.

“On behalf of the government and people of the state, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the nonagenarian.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire us to strive for excellence and work towards a better Nigeria,” he added.

On his part, former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, described the death of Dr. Soleye as a great loss not only to Ogun State, but to Nigeria in general.

Amosun in a statement, said: “Dr. Soleye belonged to the class of eminent indigenes of Ogun State, who were renowned for blazing the trail in their careers, professions, and other spheres of human endeavours.

“A foremost academician, Dr. Soleye made invaluable contributions to the education sector, where he mentored and impacted knowledge, morals and sound discipline in the generation of students, who passed through his academic tutelage as a lecturer at the University of Ibadan.

“Dr. Soleye would also be remembered for the remarkable accomplishments he recorded during his meritorious service as Commissioner of Industry in the old Western Region, Commissioner for Industry and Finance in Ogun State, and as Minister at the federal, where he discharged himself credibly well and contributed immensely to the financial re-engineering of our nation, especially during the challenging times of Naira devaluation and redesign in 1984

“In all of these, his life and times epitomized service to Ogun State, Western Region, and our nation, Nigeria,” Amosun said.