Ex-military governor of Ondo, Opaleye is dead

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former military governor of old Ondo State, Major General Ekundayo Opaleye (retd) is dead.

Opaleye was said to have died on Saturday morning at his Ibara GRA residence, in Abeokuta, from a heart attack

He was the former military governor of old Ondo State, and until his death, the Balogun Erunmu of Owu Kingdom.

“He was military governor of old Ondo State (before the creation of present-day Ekiti State) from August 1986 to December 1987, during the regime of Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida”.

“He took over from Admiral Mike Akhigbe of blessed memory before handing over to Commodore Olabode George”.

He was a patriotic military officer – Governor Abiodun

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described the death of the former military governor of old Ondo State as a great loss to the state and Nigeria.

Abiodun, said late Maj. Gen. Opaleye’s patriotism as a military officer and dedication to duty as an administrator will always be remembered.

“Major General Opaleye’s contribution to our nation, particularly during his tenure as the military governor, will always be remembered. His dedication and service to the people of old Ondo State will forever be cherished. His sudden demise is a great loss to the entire country.

“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family, offering our support and prayers as they navigate through this painful period. May they find strength and solace in the memories shared with Major General Opaleye. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” the governor said.