Ex-militant leader tasks Bayelsans, INEC on peaceful, free, fair poll

Yakubu

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Bayelsans and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, have been tasked to carry out their franchise and duties in a peaceful, fair and transparent poll on Saturday, this weekend, the scheduled date for the Bayelsa State gubernatorial election.

Ex-militant leader and Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Douye Diri on Special Duties, Hon. Okoria Austin Bright, gave the task yesterday in Yenagoa, the State capital, against the backdrop of rumoured orchestration of violence during the exercise.

He said peace was of paramount importance in the state without which no development activities could thrive, stressing no blood was worth sacrificing for anybody’s ambition.

He said: “I urge all Bayelsans to comport themselves during and after the gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday. I also task INEC to conduct a free, fair and credible election to earn the trust of Nigerians who are keenly watching their actions and inactions.

“The truth of the matter is that nobody’s blood is worth sacrificing for any elective position and I call on all Bayelsa youths, I call on all Ijaw youths to restrain themselves from being used for personal interests by anybody.

“On Gov Douye Diri, it’s certain that he has performed well over the past four years. Diri’s developmental strides are glaringly clear in the areas of infrastructure boost, road networks, resuscitation of old infrastructure, workers’ welfare, serene peace and among others.

“The governor’s performance has indeed earned him the ticket to go for a second tenure, and I call on Bayelsans to vote massively for the PDP because Gov. Diri is good to go for a second tenure. I also use this medium to thank him for the opportunity given me to serve Bayelsans under his leadership”.