Ex-girlfriend Cassie accuses rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of rape, sex trafficking 

By Biodun Busari

American singer and model, Casandra Ventura popularly known as Cassie, has accused his rap star ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs of rape and sex trafficking and filed a lawsuit against him.

Cassie alleged that she was trapped for a decade in a cycle of abuse and violence, adding that his former American boyfriend subjected him to a life of physical and sexual molestation for 10 years.

Combs, popularly known as Puff Daddy has, however, denied the allegations accusing the singer of attempting to extort him.

According to BBC, Combs’ lawyer, Benjamin Brafman said the allegations levelled by Cassie were “offensive and outrageous”.

Cassie, a multi-talented artiste, who also performs as an actress, songwriter and dancer, claimed that the rap producer raped and beat her over 10 years starting when she was 19 and he was 37.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

The lawsuit includes multiple graphic descriptions of the violent abuse that she said happened in the beginning after she met the rapper in 2005, BBC revealed.

According to the complaint, Combs signed her to his record label, Bad Boy, and “plied the vulnerable Ms Ventura with drugs and alcohol, causing her to fall into dangerous addictions that controlled her life”.

The lawsuit labels the musician a “serial domestic abuser, who would regularly beat and kick Ms Ventura, leaving black eyes, bruises, and blood”.

In her statement, the R&B singer said she was ready “to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships”.

Also, Combs’ lawyer said the actress had demanded $30m (£24m) “under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship”.

Brafman said the alleged demand “was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail”.

“Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’ reputation, and seeking a pay day,” the lawyer added.

In response to Brafman, Cassie’s lawyer, Doug Wigdor, said the rapper had offered her a payment of “eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit”.

“She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman who suffer in silence,” Wigdor said.

Her lawsuit also alleged that the music mogul told her he planned to “blow up” a car owned by rapper Kid Cudi. Combs had become jealous that his ex-girlfriend was in a relationship with the rapper, according to the legal action.

She said he told her of his plan during Paris Fashion Week in 2012.

“Mr Combs told Ms Ventura that he was going to blow up Kid Cudi’s car,” the complaint said, “and that he wanted to ensure that Kid Cudi was home with his friends when it happened. Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.”

