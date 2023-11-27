Ex-Edo APC Chairman to contest Edo governorship under PDP, priorities education

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FORMER Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua yesterday said he was contesting for the Edo state governorship election and that education would be his priority if he wins.

He stated this at an interactive session with members of the Correspondents Chapel in Benin City.

Ojezua said Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration has laid the foundation for the state to be self-sufficient in terms of providing basic needs like food and economic activities.

He said he would revive the defunct Teachers Training College (TTC) system to fill the vacuum in the state’s educational system and solve the problem of the dearth of teachers in the state.

He said “A teacher is trained to teach as many subjects as are offered in the class where he or she is the class teacher.

“Education is one area I am passionate about. One way I will look at is that the government came up with a policy that you need a minimum of a National Certificate on Education (NCE) to be able to teach in government schools. And the way they interpreted it, it looks like an NCE teacher will only teach one subject, but growing up, we were used to teachers who taught all subjects. What stops a teacher, who has gone through NCE and was taught how to teach all subjects or who may not have gone to NCE to go and acquire an NCE and come and teach all subjects.

“That way, instead of 10 teachers, one teacher can just take all the subjects and reduce the bills. What makes it difficult I think is that in an attempt to implement that policy, they abrogated Teachers Training College (TTC) being the primary level to feed the college of education. Then, they used the regular secondary school to feed the colleges of education. And these things have made the teachers to lose the essential part of their training;

learning how to teach, because in those days, we used to have all round classroom administrators, and teachers for special subjects like Mathematics and Physics going round, but each teacher is supposed to take care of his class, that is not the case anymore. I think that is an area we think we will revisit.

If we do that, I think we will have enough teachers. I know there is a federal policy on that. But the most important thing is the education of our children no matter what they say in Abuja. I don’t think it is an offence to do things differently”, he emphasized.