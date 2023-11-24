Ex-Delta Assembly member, Ukubehinje commends Gov Oborevwori’s Appeal Court victory

Oborevwori

By Paul Olayemi

Abigborodo community Chairman and former House of Assembly member, Hon Misan Ukubeyinje, has extended warm congratulations to Governor Elder Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State following his recent triumph at the Court of Appeal.

The court had upheld the governor’s election victory over Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, in the governorship election held earlier this year.

In an official press release, Ukubeyinje expressed heartfelt felicitations to Governor Oborevwori, the leader of the party in the state, commending him on his well-deserved success at the Appeal Court. Furthermore, the statement emphasized that this triumph represents another significant stride towards the seamless implementation of the MORE Agenda, which aims to improve the lives of Deltans.

The statement expressed, “Your Excellency, our esteemed leader, it is with immense joy, pride, and contentment that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your well-deserved victory at the Court of Appeal.”

“I praise the judiciary once again for their insightful and eloquent judgment, which reaffirmed the categorical and unequivocal position that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) convincingly won the 2023 Delta State Governorship election, thereby establishing Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly elected Governor of Delta State.

“While we acknowledge that our petitioners have the freedom to pursue their legal convictions to their desired conclusion, we genuinely urge them, with the best of intentions, to reconsider any further challenges after this Appeal Court verdict, in order to avoid squandering additional resources during these challenging times,” the statement read.

“To dispel any doubts, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has already demonstrated commendable governance and exceptional leadership skills since taking office, so he will be further motivated to continue the commendable work of delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. We are a responsible and people-oriented party, that will continue to carry all Deltans along in the collective effort to ensure the best for the state.

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has consistently exhibited a magnanimous, all-encompassing, and inclusive political approach without animosity. It is incumbent upon all true, patriotic, and well-meaning Deltans to eschew further political acrimony and join hands with the Governor to strengthen the delivery of the MORE Agenda in the best interest of the people of Delta State,” the statement concluded.