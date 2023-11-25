Ex-BBNaija housemate, Erica, Munachi Abii, others unveiled as judges on new reality TV show, ‘Lush Pink Belle’

By Benjamin Njoku

Following the success of two Nigerian shows on the Zee world platform, the Indian TV channel has commissioned Tiger Republic Studios to produce ‘Lush Pink Belle” a new reality show that showcases African women with focus on their beauty and diversity, while celebrating their uniqueness, selflove, and confidence.

Over 5,000 entries were received from across the country, but only 500 young ladies were selected for live auditions in Lagos.

The premiere of “Lush Pink Belle” will be nothing short of spectacular. It’s designed to be a journey that will showcase the rich tapestry of Nigerian women, showcasing the beauty of their values, vibrant colors, and rhythmic vibrance. This groundbreaking reality show will demonstrate that beauty and culture is a universal language, transcending borders and bringing people together in harmony

Speaking on the show, Mr. Somnath Malakar, Zee Africa CEO for Sub-Saharan Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, said: “India and Nigeria have enjoyed a tremendous relationship for several decades through trade and culture. Indian movies and music have been incredibly popular here for years and Nigerian Women have cross cultural beauty pallets from India for decades, Nigerian women are rich in culture and diversity and a showcase of their talents will be a great content for reality TV lovers across both great nations and the world.”

CEO and Creative director of of Tiger Republic Films, producers of the show, Mr. Theo Ukpaa, added, “it is more than a beauty contest. It is a captivating and emotional journey of the talented young ladies in Nigeria participating in the contest and the obstacles they have to overcome in each episode to have a shot at becoming the Lush Pink Belle.. The audience is going to be more thrilled than they ever imagined.”

The Show is hosted by the Duo of Amanda Dara and Elozonam Ogbolu, The Judges are reality star Erica Nlewedim, Bespoke Taylor Mai Atafo and Beauty Queen Munachi Abii.

The Producer of the show Theo Ukpaa, one of Africa’s finest TV Producers further buttressed on the importance of this production, In his words “The production will employ over 500 creative professionals in the media for over 13 weeks of the production and this is a big contribution to the eco system as it relates to skilled professionals in the Nigeria creative industry”