Evwreni community election: Family endorsement of candidate not a criterion – Ukpebitere

Olorogun (Prince) Kenneth Ukpebitere

By Etop Ekanem

ONE of the aspirants contesting for the position of the President General of Evwreni Clan Improvement Union (ECIU), Ughelli North local government area of Delta state, Chief (Prince) Kenneth Ighomifovwe Ukpebitere, has said that family endorsement of a candidate is not a criteria for the commmuniy election.

The aspirant, Chief Kenneth Ukpebitere who made this statement while reacting to a report described it as mere propaganda to score cheap popularity in Evwreni kingdom with four communities of Uneni, Okpahwaz, Urevwe and Unenurhie.

Kenneth Ukpebitere, who said he hails from Urevwe community slammed those behind it for allowing themselves to be used by mischief makers in the kingdom to distort the facts over the Saturday, November 18, 2023 forthcoming election into the ECIU national executive committee.

He said, “To contest for any position in the Evwreni Clan Improvement Union (ECIU) you need not be endorsed by your family. Once you are a member of the Evwreni Clan Improvement Union you are free to contest for any position. It is the delegates who will vote for the rightful candidate.

“I strongly believe that they were paid by a group of persons, possibly by my opponents who they mentioned in the publication.

“I am not the only President General candidate, there are other President General candidates. Why are they making a write-up against me? My opponents are afraid. I have come to see that I am going to win the election and that is why they are coming up with this cheap blackmail.”

The voting in the election into the Evwreni Clan Improvement Union, scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023, according to a reliable source in the kingdom is by delegates drawn from the fifteen branches that form the Evwreni kingdom

Kenneth Ukpebitere called for peace and unity among all irrespective of the divide they belong to for a hitch-free election for the progress and development of the kingdom.