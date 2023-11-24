‘Everyone with C-of-O in FCT must do re-certification’ -Wike

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister Nyesom Wike says everyone with a C-of-O in the nation’s capital city, Abuja, must recertify their document to include the new proposed features.

Recall Vanguard reported earlier that while addressing journalists on Friday, Wike stated that he stopped signing C-of-Os as the FCT minister to ensure that a security feature, which is the introduction of NIN (individual) and BVN (corporate body), is put in place.

Responding to questions about individuals who have a C-of-O for their property, Wike said concerned individuals will only pay some amount to re-certify their document.

He said, “For everyone who has a C-of-O, they will come for a re-certification so that we can incorporate the NIN or BVN. They don’t need to pay money again; the highest an individual will pay is N50,000, and corporate bodies will pay N100,000. It helps in terms of security; it also helps to improve our revenue generation.

“There are people who own seven properties, so this will identify them so they can pay taxes.”

He also added that the proposed N5 million for C-of-O is different from the annual ground rent.

His words: “The task force proposed N5 million, and the stakeholders said let it be reduced. They asked, ‘If it’s going to be on properties 4-bedroom or 5-bedroom?’, again, you have to understand that the C-of-O is not based on the building but the land. The only difference is the annual ground rent.

“The one with a 2-bedroom property cannot pay the same as the person with a 3-bedroom property,” he added.