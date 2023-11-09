Europa League: Klopp explains Van Dijk’s absence from Liverpool squad

Jurgen Klopp has explained Virgil van Dijk‘s absence from Liverpool’s Europa League squad to face Toulouse on Thursday.

The Reds captain was left out of the traveling squad to play Toulouse, although there are no long-term worries about his fitness.

Klopp explained ahead of the the Europa League tie: “Virgil is a little bit ill.

“Should not be big thing, but didn’t want it to happen on the plane, it’s obvious. Maybe some others have it as well, I have it.

“He should be alright for the weekend.”

Quansah and Joel Matip are expected to start together, while Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are also available should they be needed.

Vanguard News