Euro 2024: Israel to play Iceland in play-off semi

Israel will face Iceland in their Euro 2024 qualifying play-off semi-final following Thursday’s draw in Nyon, with Ukraine to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Three of the six semi-finals had already been decided after the end of the qualifying group stage earlier this week, with Wales’ match against Finland also confirmed by the draw.

The winners of Bosnia’s game with Ukraine will host the victors of Israel v Iceland for a place at the tournament in Germany next year.

Ukraine and Israel are both currently playing their home matches on neutral territory due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza respectively.

Israel have never qualified for a European Championship, but did win the Asian Cup in 1964 before switching to UEFA.

Wales, bidding to reach a third straight Euro, will meet either Poland or Estonia, again at home, for a place at the finals if they can beat Finland.

The fixtures for the third play-off ‘path’, featuring Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece and Kazakhstan, were already in place.

The semi-finals will take place on March 21, with the finals deciding the last three berths for Euro 2024 being held five days later.

Full draw:

Path A

Semi-finals

Poland v Estonia

Wales v Finland

Final

Wales/Finland v Poland/Estonia

Path B

Semi-finals

Israel v Iceland

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Ukraine

Final

Bosnia and Herzegovina/Ukraine v Israel/Iceland

Path C

Georgia v Luxembourg

Greece v Kazakhstan

Final

Georgia/Luxembourg v Greece/Kazakhstan