EU-UN Spotlight initiative closes activities in  Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto:- Sokoto State Government has assured it’s determination to ensure the utmost continuation of EU-UN Spotlight Initiative in the state with a yearly budgetary provision.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu disclosed this Saturday at Kasarawa International Conference center at the formal handover and closing out of EU-UN Spotlight Initiative chapter in the state, saying that all spotlight Initiative programmes are intended to eliminate violence and harmful practices against women and girls.

The governor represented by the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Dikko, assured that his administration would continue to strengthen laws and polices that would protects women and girls in the state.

“My government will continue to make budgetary allocation for the continuation of EU-UN Spotlight Initiative programe despite it’s closing out and handing over.

“As we close the chapter, let us remember that the job is not over as we are committed to ensuring safer environment to all. We will continue to ensure that violence against women and girls become a thing of the past in Sokoto”.

” I Appreciate the efforts of all stakeholders for their support towards the success recorded so far.

He noted that the EU-UN Spotlight Intitiative components are interderm with the religion, customs and tradition of the state, governor Ahmed Aliyu reassured that, “closing out of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative programme does not mean it’s over, ” it’s not yet Uhuru in Sokoto”

The State Commissioner of Women and Children Affairs, Hon. Hadiza Ahmed Shagari

represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Barrister Aisha Dantsoho said, the journey has been tedious, but the state has however recorded numerous successes.

She praised the State for achieving the set out goals by the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative.

“‘my ministry will work to ensure that all programs of GBV, VAWG, HP and other offences against women and girls in the state are adequately monitored.

In his remarks the State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Hon Balarabe Kadadi said Sokoto state is proud of the E-U UN Spotlight Intitiative and other International development partners.

Sokoto state chief judge, Justice Muhammed Sifawa represented by the acting Registrar High Court, Sokoto, Barrister Mariam Haruna Dogon Daji said despite the closure of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, the State ministry of Justice would ensure speedy dispensation of justice on cases of GBV, VAWG, HP and other related vices against dignity of Women and girls.

The Chief Field Officer UNICEF Sokoto, Maryam Darwash thanked the State government for giving them the needed support, stating that everybody played a part in making Spotlight Initiative a success in Nigeria.

She reiterated that, “‘Spotlight Initiative of Sokoto, is the best in Nigeria”, while making a passionate appeal for it’s continued sustainability by state.

The United Nation’s representative, and Chief Child Protection, UNICEF, Abuja Ibrahim Sassey said the closing out and handing over of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative represents a milestone for the vision of ending violence against women and girls.

He said between the period of 2019 to 2023 the Spotlight Initiative, has identified 800 reported cases of violence against women and children in Sokoto with 1292 survivors provided with services and

9310 have successfully graduated from second chance schools”‘

The coordinator of Gender Based Violence Response Team in Sokoto, Malam Rabiu called on all stakeholders to see the protection of vulnerable individuals as a clarion call.

He admitted that prior to the coming of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative cases of abuse of women and girls in Sokoto was seen as a culture.

Alhaji Bawa Sani Turakin Bodinga in his contribution stated that, the narratives has so far changed for better.