Etekamba Umoren won’t be sworn in as REC – INEC

….Wearing APC Regalia Does Not Confirm Umoren as a Chieftain of the Party – Akpabio, APC defend

Etekamba Umoren’s appointment as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) from Akwa Ibom has been rejected by various parties and stakeholders, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), CSOs, and Femi Falana (SAN). They argue that Umoren’s appointment is an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With the avalanche of documents to indict the appointment of Etekamba Umoren as the resident electoral commissioner (REC) from Akwa Ibom, President Bola Tinubu appointed him alongside nine new RECs for INEC on October 25, and Umoren, a former chief of staff to Godswill Akpabio, was among the nominees.

The call for rejection of Umoren’s appointment is based on allegations of conflict of interest as regards his past affiliation with the All Progressives Congress, APC.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has said the newly appointed Resident Electoral Commission (REC) from Akwa Ibom State, Etekamba Umoren, will not be sworn in until the tenure of the current REC from the state, Monday Udo-Tom, expires in January.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education, Sam Olumekun, and the spokesperson to the INEC Chairperson, Rotimi Oyekanmi, disclosed this to Journalists in separate responses over the weekend.

Mr. Olumekun corroborated Mr Oyekanmi when he said: “The new REC can only assume duties after the expiration of the tenure of the current REC whose term expires later,” Mr Olumekun said.

Earlier at the weekend, Mr Oyekanmi said it would be unusual for two RECs from the same state of origin to serve at the same time.

He then sent a further clarification that the tenure of the newly appointed REC from Akwa Ibom would only take effect after the tenure of the current one ends in January next year.

“The tenure of the current REC from Akwa Ibom State will expire in January next year. The tenure of the new REC from the same Akwa Ibom State will only take effect after the end of the tenure of the current one,” he said in a text to newsmen.

Mr Oyekanmi added that the current appointment of RECs ahead of the expiration of the other’s tenure could be a good precedent.

“With the benefit of hindsight, this is good practice,” he said on Saturday. “It is better to have a REC-in-waiting than to allow a reigning REC’s tenure to expire before scrambling to appoint a new one.”

Two years ago, the 9th Senate Committee on INEC stepped down the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as INEC national commissioner from Delta State because there was no vacancy for the role at the time of her nomination.

According to reports, the nomination of Etekamba Umoren was part of the game plan collaboration between the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to remove the Governor of River State, Siminalayi Fubara from office for moving against Wike in 2027 should the impeachment plot fails.

It was gathered that the hatchet plot is to exchange Etekamba Umoren for Wike in Rivers State and move the Rivers State REC who is Wike’s ally to Akwa Ibom to help the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio remove Governor Umo Eno in 2027 should the governor fails to defect to APC.

To concretize this plot, the Senate hurriedly screened and confirmed Etekamba Umoren and other RECs last week to avoid a court order from restraining them, and immediately transmitted their names to President Tinubu for swearing-in. But in a swift reaction, INEC has expressed shock that it has never happened that the current occupant of the office from Akwa Ibom State still has three months in office while a new person is already nominated and confirmed by the Senate.

The commission maintained that the newly appointed REC from Akwa Ibom, Etekamba Umoren won’t be sworn into office till next year when the tenure of the serving REC will come to an end.

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the PDP have also rejected Umoren’s appointment, citing a photograph showing him wearing APC regalia. Critics challenge Umoren’s political party membership and demand evidence to support their claims.

Umoren, who previously engaged in open campaigning for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), served as the secretary to the state government (SSG) of Akwa Ibom in 2015.

During a press conference on Thursday, Debo Ologunagba, spokesperson of the PDP, accused the ruling APC of utilizing Umoren as a means to manipulate the operations of the National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“The PDP rejects the imposition of Etekamba Umoren as Akwa Ibom state Resident Electoral Commissioner. As a party we counsel him to steer clear of the Akwa Ibom INEC office,” he said.

“We demand that President Bola Tinubu appoint a neutral resident electoral commissioner. We expose a dangerous design by the ever-scheming All Progressives Congress (APC) to put itself into power by annexing and manipulating the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Of particular concern is the brazen imposition of a card-carrying member and prominent leader of APC in Akwa Ibom state Mr Etekamba Umoren as the INEC resident commissioner for the state despite the loud and wide outcry and rejection by Nigerians particularly by our party, the PDP, and the people of Akwa Ibom state.

Eseme Eyiboh, a chieftain of the APC in Akwa Ibom State, struggled to defend Umoren’s appointment, stating that wearing the party’s campaign regalia does not automatically make him a member. He emphasized that Umoren is a career civil servant and denied any wrongdoing regarding his financial standing with the APC.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, an APC chieftain in Akwa Ibom state, Eseme Eyiboh, strugglingly denied Umoren has not been a card-carrying member of the party said and there’s nothing wrong with his financial standing with the APC.

The APC chieftain admitted that wearing the party’s campaign regalia is not enough to say Umoren is a member of the party, adding that he is a career civil servant, even though Umoren has long retired from service before joining politics.

He argued: “I have also seen that he wore the uniform of APC. The law is very strict, and there are a plethora of Supreme Court cases on who is a member of a political party.

“The member of a political party must be not just a card-carrying member, he must be in financial standing with that political party. He must be among the registered members, and prescription has nothing to do with uniform or mode of dressing.

“For you to take the ordinary mode of dressing – the member of an organization is not determined by their clothing but by the membership of that organization. Every organization has its criteria for its membership.

Umoren previously served as the Chief of Staff to Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Akpabio’s tenure as the governor of Akwa Ibom State. His nomination was among those recently confirmed by the Senate, sparking public debate and criticism. Some critics alleged that Umoren is a member of the ruling APC and called for the withdrawal of his nomination.