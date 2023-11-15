ESUT plans special convocation for Nwobodo as founding father

ESUT main gate

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, has disclosed it’s plan to hold a Special Convocation, in 2024, in honour of the Founding Father of the University, His Excellency, Senator Jim Nwobodo.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Aloysius-Michaels Okolie made the disclosure during a convocation press briefing in Agbani, on Thursday.

Okolie stated that no less than eleven thousand three hundred and seventy-seven (11,377) graduates in the 2021/2022 academic session, will next weekend receive their certificates in the University’s 19th convocation ceremony.

The graduands include 9,085 with First Degree s; 465 for Post Graduate Diplomas; 1,177 with Masters’ Degrees and 650 graduands who bagged their Doctors of Philosophy Degrees, Ph. D

They graduated from the University’s eleven faculties of Agriculture, Applied Natural Sciences, Clinical Medicine, Clinical Health Sciences, Education, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Law, Management, and Pharmacy and Social Sciences & Humanities.

The Management and Senate of the University have also carefully screened and selected five eminent personalities for Honorary Awards (Honoris Causa).

They are Rev. Surveyor Ugochukwu Obiorah Chime who would be honoured with Doctor of Business & Financial Management (Honoris Causa);



Mr Osagie Okunbor – Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa);



Mr Ike Chioke – Doctor of Financial Management (Honoris Causa); Prince Engr. Ezeifedi Uchenna Gab Umeukeje – Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) and Emperor Baywood Chris Ibeh – Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa).

On the 2024 special convocation, Okolie said, “we plan to hold a Special Convocation in 2024 in honour of the Founding Father of the University, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator, Chief Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo.”

The Vice Chancellor further announced that the overall best graduand from across all the departments and faculties was Ms. Ikeonyia Barbara Ijeoma with Reg No. 2015030172812.

“She is from the department of Industrial Physics in Applied Natural Sciences Faculty. The second best is Mr. Muonanu Ifenna Chinedu with Reg No.2017030180362 from the Computer Engineering department of Engineering Faculty. While the third best-graduating student is Mr. Arum Tobechukwu Franklin with Reg No. 2018030184595 from Biology Education Department of Education Faculty.

“They will receive their deserved awards and honours during this Convocation. The University Management salutes them specially for their efforts and wishes them well in their future endeavours,” Okolie said.

He reiterated that the University Management was committed to promoting ESUT fundamental principles rooted on projecting congenial academic culture and environment for advancing academic innovation, research, sustainable human capital development and self-actualization in line with global best practices.