Erelu Adeleke, Oba Abolarin, others for Agidanyin festival ’23

…as Oba Elerinmo marks Agidanyin Founder’s Day in style

By Chris Onuoha

The ancient city of Erinmo land in Osun State will come alive this Saturday as the paramount ruler of the town, His Royal Majesty, Oba Odunayo Ajayi (JP), Arowotawaya II celebrates the highly revered Agidanyin Founder’s Day cultural festival in style tagged; “Odun Obalufon Alayemore.”

The four-day cultural fiesta and one of the town’s most celebrated culture which kicked off today, Wednesday November 22, will come to an end on Saturday 25, 2023 with lots of entertainments.

Prominent personalities billed to grace the grand finale will include Osun State first lady, Her Excellency, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, alongside wives of Osun State Speaker, Princess Monsurat Egbedun; Alhaja Balikis Akinleye; Mrs Oyewusi the wife of the Deputy Speaker; commissioners and other influential figures from our state.

Also in the list of special guests to perform the cultural rite is HRM, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, Aroyinkeye I, the Orangun of Oke-Ila as the royal father of the day, with lots of other traditional rulers.

Recalled that in one of the annual festival rites held, was performed by the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi. This implies that the all important cultural rites, being the highlight of the event is usually performed by prominent monarchs from outside the community.

A release from the Elerinmo’s palace, signed by Oloye Saba and Oloye Edinmo indicates that the festival which starts today, Wednesday November 22 will witness full packed activities that include “Walk to Life” a physical fitness exercise round the town and commencement football matches.

The second day will feature a display of colourful cultural dances by the community youths and continuation of sport tournaments that include traditional Ayo game, Arin game, draught and tennis games.

The third day will also feature entrepreneurship skill acquisition programme, Menstrual hygiene sensitisation and the conclusion of football matches among other things.

The festival’s grand finale, to be held on Saturday, will showcases a kaleidoscope of cultural activities and youth carnival display. Top among them are the convergence of sons and daughters of Erinmo both home and in diaspora to pay homage to Elerinmo at his palace, the traditional rite of releasing the white pigeons as a sign of peace in the land by the visiting monarch, and Agidanyin cultural rites: Iwure-Lebedo, Alafajigede and Erinmo.

Others include the royal blessing and message by Elerinmo, presentation of world Royal Awards and special dance by Elerinmo and guests. There will also be presentation of prizes and awards to winners of featured games, Jemisire Global empowerment initiatives, special Widows Outreach programme and relief intervention to the needy.

Thereafter, youths will perform cultural dance laced in carnival style among other things.

According to Kabiyesi, the Elerinmo of Erinmo, Oba Odunayo Ajayi, he said, “This year’s festival will be unique in the sense that we will use the festival cultural rites to appease to God almighty for his mercies on our people.

“The year in focus, 2023 has witnessed a lot of issues that include insecurity, economic downturn and many other things, yet the almighty God has kept us alive.

We will be celebrating his goodness and also asking for his continuous guard and guide in our everyday live and activities,” Elerinmo said.