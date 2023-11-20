Envoy tasks Nigerian govt to initiate educational, healthcare partnership with China

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing

By Dickson Omobola

Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, has called on China and Nigerian leaders to initiate educational exchanges and health care development between both countries.

Yuqing spoke at the 17th China-Africa Lecture titled: ‘Chinese Modernisation and Development of Africa,’ organised by the China-Africa Institute at the University of Lagos.

She said China has a lot to offer Nigeria in capacity building and social economic development, adding that Chinese modernisation was anchored on huge population, common prosperity, material and cultural advancement, harmony between humanity and nature.

Her words: “Chinese modernization is common prosperity for all. We not only make the “cake” bigger but also share it evenly.”

Also speaking, Deputy Director-General, the Institute of WestAsian and African Studies, IWAAS, Prof Wang Xiaoming, said: “China-Africa institute is a national and international intellectual hub for African studies based in Beijing, which is committed to convening academics, think tanks and relevant research resources, to deepening mutual understanding and to strengthening the exchange of China-Africa governance experiences.

“China-Africa institute provides intellectual support for China’s cooperation with African countries within the framework of the “Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to build a comprehensive strategic China-Africa partnership for the future and a stronger China-Africa community with a shared future.”

On his part, the Research Fellow-Director of the Department of International Commodity, Institute of World Economics and Politics, IWEP, Prof Wang Yongzhong said: “China has made tremendous progress with its economy due to its transformation of the agricultural sector to an export-oriented model.

“Chinese gradual incremental and comprehensive reforms driven by the socialist market economy with Chinese characteristics has been strategic to the modernization of the country, sharing the Chinese experience for African development which includes job training, household savings, gradual reforms in enterprises, favorable business environment, government led infrastructure construction and investments and stable micro and macro-economic policies.”

Also speaking on Chinese Experience of Reform and Opening-up, Governance, Modernization and Its Implications for Africa Development, Associate Prof. Huang Juan said: “The Chinese political system follows its development path suited to its condition. Its modernization drive and development is people-oriented which has made the government to defeat and eradicate poverty in 2021, while using its resources to accomplish great tasks which have fully developed technology and scientific means and methods that have transformed the Chinese nation.”

Zhao Yating, who discussed Constructing a New Model of South-South Cooperation: Aligning Global Development Initiative with Agenda 2063, said: “China is promoting the sharing of development knowledge, reform of global governance while building a development community of a shared future, building a smoother China-Africa cooperation into a new model of South-South cooperation. China should clarify its principles, establish more mechanisms, focus on key areas and coordinate relations to jointly build a community with a shared future for global development.”

Meanwhile, the Host of the Lecture, Prof. Ilupeju Akanbi Mudasiru, who is the Dean, Faculty of Arts, said: “The Lecture is to bring a wide range of scholars and ideas together to share ideas in the disciplines of sciences, social sciences and the humanities, bringing out core areas of discussions that would facilitate engagements and capacity building for scholars and students.”

In addition, Deputy Director, Confucius Institute at University of Lagos, Dr. Adetoro Banwo said: “Chinese modernization was embedded in certain traits, evolving through a responsive people-oriented government driven through science and technology to impact the people. Socialism with Chinese characteristics of market economics to build Chinese foreign direct investment to increase productivity has been crucial to the success of the Chinese nation.”