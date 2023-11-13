Environmental offences: Lagos shuts 5 markets in Mushin

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government has shut five markets in the Mushin and Odi-Olowo areas of the state over environmental pollution and other offences.

The Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab and Special Adviser, SA, Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, have convened a meeting with Private Sector Participants, PSP, waste operators, on ways to improve service delivery and transparency.

The markets, which were shut on the orders of the commissioner, include Awolowo Ultra Modern Market Odi-olowo Ojuwoye Mushin, Ojuwoye Market Odi-olowo Ojuwoye Mushin, Mushin Main Market, Daleko Market Mushin, and Odo Ashimowu Market, Mushin.

Wahab said the markets were sealed by the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, operatives in collaboration with Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC, and Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI.

He said: “Operatives of LAWMA in conjunction with LAGESC/KAI onSunday sealed five markets in the Mushin and Odi-Olowo Local Council areas.

“They were sealed for contravening provisions of the 2017 Environmental Management Protection law.

“Being aware that PSP operators are in business to make profit and sustain employment, then cash collection must be digitized for transparency.