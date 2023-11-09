Enugu wins National Sch under 15 football championship

– To represent Nigeria in African School Championship in Togo

– Rep Atu pays solidarity

By Dennis Agbo

National Grammar School Nike, Enugu State, has emerged the winner of the National School Under 15 Football Championship in Abuja.

The Nike boys emerged after beating KFA Secondary School of Kwara State 5-4 in a penalty shoot out.

The finals which was played on Wednesday at the Old Parade Ground Abuja, saw the Enugu State Team holding KFA of Kwara to a 1 – 1 draw in the initial 90 minutes of the game before the penalty.

With the win, Enugu State Team will represent Nigeria in the International School Under 15 Football Championship slated to hold in the Republic of Togo this year.

Speaking shortly after the match, the Head Coach of the Enugu State Team, Mr. Ifeanyi Nweke told newsmen that he was highly elated that his Team won the National Championship after several months of trainings and playing intra-state tournaments in Enugu State.

Mr Nweke said his Team came thus far because of the supports of the Chief Sponsor of Adoration Football Team, Fr. Ejike Mbaka, adding that majority of the players who came from National Grammar School Nike were members of the Adoration Football Team.

Nweke also praised the Member representing Enugu North/Enugu South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Chimaobi Sam Atu for his unwavering supports and solidarity in Abuja.

According to Nweke, the presence of Hon Atu at the stadium during the 90 minutes of the game boosted the morale of the players.

Hon. Atu said he had to suspend all his engagements to show support at the critical stage of the Match.

“I have been following this championship for days now and I knew that these amazing boys needed to see their own leaders come around to support them. Presence is everything and thank God it ended in our favour. The flag of Enugu State is flying high again and I am very proud. You can now see the need for Grassroots Sports.

“We organized this recently in Enugu and you can now see the result. I encourage my very respected Rev Fr. Mbaka and other team owners in Enugu to continue with grassroots sports,” Atu said.

It will be recalled that the same team recently won the Hon Chimaobi Atu Under 15 Tournament in Enugu.

Also speaking, the Captain of the Team, Master David Chime, said he was happy that the Team was going to represent Nigeria abroad and called for the support of the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter N. Mbah and other stakeholders.

Chime who appreciated the presence of Hon. Atu, added that “the Honorable Member has given us money to get our NIN ready because it is a requirement for international Passport. He even came to our lodge in the night to find out how we were faring.”