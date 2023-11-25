Enugu State govt to celebrate Christian Chukwu in Lagos

By Jacob Ajom

Enugu State government led by Governor Peter Mbah, has concluded arrangements to celebrate its illustrious son, African Football Legend, Chairman Christian Chukwu in Lagos on Wednesday, December 13th, 2023.

Briefing journalists on preparation for the celebration, the Chairman, Organising Committee for the event, Mr Emeka Mba noted that the celebration was to honour Christain Chukwu based on honours and glory he brought to Enugu State and Nigeria through his contribution in football.

Mr Mba, former Director-General, Nigeria Film Censorship Board and National Broadcasting Commission ( NBC) disclosed that the celebration which takes place at Nigeria Institute of International Affairs ( NIIA), will attract dignitaries and stakeholders in football including the chief host of the event and governor Enugu State, Barr Peter Mbah, the govenor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Presidential candidate of Labour Party Mr Peter Obi,who is to present a paper at the occasion.

Others are the chairman of the occasion, Mr Allen Onyema, CEO of Air Peace, business mogul and football enthusiast, who assisted Chukwu immensely to ensure he was revived of his illness two years ago, Femi Otedola and some notable traditional rulers.

It would be recalled that the first phase of the celebration took place in Enugu on June 23rd,2023 at Sports Club.It was fun as ex-Rangers players and ex-Super Eagles players trooped to the event in solidarity with their Captain/Skipper, Christain Chukwu.

Chukwu certainly, made Enugu State and Nigeria proud using his God-given talent to win trophies for the state and nation to profound admiration of the people.

The biography of Christain Chukwu will be launched at the event.It is on record that he reigned and retired in the glorious era of our local football league in the 70s and 80s and coached both Rangers and Super Eagles.

It was during his time that Nigeria won the Nations Cup in 1980. He was Captain, Green Eagles now Super Eagles. As a coach, he also won the Nations Cup in 1994 and took Nigeria to World Cup tournament for the first time in the same 1994.

Nigerians will be happy to celebrate one of the most outstanding African Football legends of all time while alive.