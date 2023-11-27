Enugu residents agree to remove Uwani sanitary obstructions

By Dennis Agbo

Residents of Uwani in Enugu metropolis have agreed to comply with the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, proposal to restore the community’s sanitary master plan.

The agency had, during the weekend, organized a sensitisation parley with ovee 1,500 landlords, stakeholders and caretakers to discuss the urban renewal policy of the incumbent administration as it applies to Uwani as the premier layout of Enugu.

The area is replete with dilapidated and collapsed infrastructure compounded by residents’ contribution to violation of town planning rules.

Chairman of ECTDA, Hon Uche Anya said that the agency discovered that all the environmental sanitary drain system were blocked and was causing decadence to the urban status.

“Some have built on sanitary drains some have turned it into commercial centers, some even brazenly encroached on it and they are telling us, ‘aah, oga leave am like dat.’

“So today we had a fruitful dialogue and we unanimously agreed that the landlords, the property stake holders will support the government to reestablish the sanitary drains and that they will need appropriate notices so that those that have built on the drains will remove them quietly.

“We also agreed that after the expiration of the notice and they don’t remove it, the government will remove it at the cost of the person that built it. We also agreed that we should plant trees anywhere we can find space in Uwani and also have some form of green areas. We also agreed that street trading will not be allowed in Uwani,” Anya said.

He disclosed that the agency shall also go to Achara layout, Garriki and every other place in Enugu municipality for similar exercise but started with Uwani because Uwani was the first city center of Enugu.

One of the leaders of the residential layout, Hon Chijioke Enekwachi noted that because some residents did not clearly understand what was meant by sewage drains, the residents and the ECTDA team went to Boardman/Umuabi street where Hon Anya demonstrated to them a typical case of what was discussed in the meeting.

“We saw it as a good development because in the olden days that we were born in Uwani, one could see a long stretch of streets through those drainage ways because they were well opened. Let’s call a spade a spade. I believe that if we can return Uwani to its old self, it will be good,” Enekwachi said.

One of the female stakeholders, Mrs. Ebele Orji, said that what took place was good, particularly because it took place without any rancor.

“The Capital Territory chairman explained to us what the government wants to do so as to make Uwani better and we agreed. They want to open up the drains so that we can eliminate floods that used to occur each time there is heavy rainfall.

“We went round with him and he showed us round and in the process, illegal structures were discovered and marked for removal. We actually saw that those illegal structures were not good, particularly the generator house that was sandwiched with an electric pole and we are grateful for everything,” Orji said.