Enugu Poly gets reprieve against open defecation

By Dennis Agbo

Relief came the way of Enugu State Polytechnic Iwollo, during the weekend, when partners to the college commissioned a 10-unit solar-powered hygiene and sanitary facility to checkmate the practice of open defecation in the institution.

The polytechnic which recently relocated to it’s permanent site at Aguobu-Iwollo is facing infrastructure challenges, which brought about partnership with multinational organizations that have offered support for the tertiary institution.

Taking possession of the sanitary facility provided by TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited, the Deputy Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Ejike Ajibo said the institution was glad and lucky to have the project in the an academic environment where it’s needed against open defecation.

“Animals circulate human feases which poses help challenge and this facility has come to resolve such challenge.



We will take good care of it and maintain it. We are lacking many things such as perimeter fencing, staff quarters, hostels and we pray that these things can also be provided for us,” Ajibo said.

He promised that the institution’s management will ensure that the facility is adequately maintained to ensure its sustainable use for maximum and positive impact in the academic community.

The Managing Director of TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, Mathieu Bouyer said that the project was provided by the partners as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.

Bouyer, who was represented by the acting General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, Tonye Osifo said that the outbreak of diseases like Ebola and COVID-19 have shown that basic hygiene, such as hand washing and a good sanitary environment can go a long way in protecting the populace from infectious diseases.

“It is for this reason that we have decided to embark on this project which is in line with our commitment to the well-being and economic development of not only our host states but the country at large,” he said.

He noted that the facility, like other projects being executed by TotalEnergies and its partners, was realised using the novel approach of project managers, which permits the delivery of projects in remote and challenging environments while also ensuring the use of local expertise and stakeholder engagement.