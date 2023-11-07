Enugu gov’t declares war on cultism over kidnapping, abduction

…as police arrest over 53 suspects involved in abduction, robbery incidents

…CP says state safe for businesses, investments, Christmas festivity

The Enugu State Government has declared war on cultism in the state over recent cases of kidnapping and abduction of victims linked to cult activities, even as the Enugu State Police Command said it has arrested over 53 hoodlums suspected to be members of secret cults fueling incidents of abduction in the state.

The police reiterated that the state was safe for business and investment, saying those planning to return for Christmas celebration had nothing to fear.

The assurances were given by the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command, Kanayo Uzuegbu, during a briefing in Enugu on Tuesday where he equally showcased the successes recorded by the police in preventing crime over the past few months.

He further dispelled most of the alleged kidnapping incidents reported on social media as fake news sponsored by mischief makers, who he said “exaggerate and blow cases of night time abduction and carjacking, most of which were not recent occurrences, out of proportion” in order to create tension and fear in the minds of residents.

CP Uzuegbu said the primary aim of the fake news peddlers was to sabotage the productive efforts the government, police and other security agencies were making to combat existing and emerging crimes in the state.

The Police Commissioner, however, stated that some of the pockets of security breaches at night were cases of abduction rather than kidnapping and the acts were perpetuated by secret cultists.

But he said that the anti-cultism squad of the Command had been mobilized and placed on the alert to go after the cultists with ruthless measures to flush them out of the state.

While commending Governor Peter Mbah over his administration’s support for the Command, CP Uzuegbu said he had got the approval and full support of the governor to “ruthlessly deal with and rid the state of unrepentant cultists and their criminal activities”, assuring that the directive would be executed to the letter.

“It is on that note that I crave your indulgence to use this opportunity to once again thank the Governor for all the support his administration has been giving to the Police, and his commitment to enthrone a peaceful, safe, secured and economically prosperous Enugu State,” the commissioner said.

Warning cultists to repent or face the consequences, the police chief enjoined citizens to keep reporting criminal activities to the nearest police station.

“With the Christmas and New Year festivities around the corner, I want to assure the good people of the state, especially those that will be coming back to celebrate the season with their loved ones of adequate security,” the commissioner added.

Some of the dangerous items recovered from the hoodlums included 28 firearms, 30 live ammunition, 66 live cartridges, 25 motor vehicles, 16 motorcycles, mobile phones, cash in naira, military uniforms among other weapons.