Enugu Education Reform: Atokolo Ndidichukwu appointed NAPPS Chairperson

By Emmanuel Okogba

In a groundbreaking development for education in Enugu, Atokolo Ndidichukwu Forbearance, the Head Teacher of Kingdom Heritage Model School Enugu, assumes the pivotal role of Chairperson for the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Enugu North Central.

Ndidichukwu, holding a Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate in Mass Communication and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), is also in the process of completing her master’s degree program in education.

Not only does Ndidichukwu lead Kingdom Heritage Model School Enugu, she also holds a key executive position within NAPPS in Enugu and has a license of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Her commitment to educational excellence and effective leadership has earned her this dual role.

Under Atokolo’s visionary leadership, Kingdom Heritage Model School Enugu has been chosen to host the prestigious “The Africa Mathematics Project”‘ Day and Teachers Appreciation Day event, in collaboration with the Africa Mathematics Project and the African Union’s Sixth Region, and other stakeholders, aims to inspire and honour young mathematicians from across Africa.

The selection of Kingdom Heritage Model School Enugu Nigeria as the event venue underscores Ndidichukwu’s unwavering commitment to fostering excellence in education, particularly in the field of mathematics.

The event, powered by the Africa Mathematics Project, represents a collaborative effort involving a non-governmental organization, the African Union Sixth Region, and other notable stakeholders.

This announcement serves as a testament to Ndidichukwu’s outstanding leadership and dedication to shaping the future of education, earning her the well-deserved title of Role Model in Mathematics. We eagerly anticipate the impact of her visionary approach on the students and educators under her guidance.