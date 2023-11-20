Enugu council Poll: LP chairmanship aspirant advocates Industry-based Higher Education

Engr. Chris Ugwu

One of the leading Council Chairmanship aspirants for Udenu Local Government Area in the proposed February 2024 Enugu state LG Council election, Engr. Chris Ugwu has urged Nigeria youths to seek industry-based higher degrees that will drive knowledge based economy.

Ugwu, who is aspiring for the council job under the platform of the Labour Party (LP) made the call when the University of Ibadan (UI) conferred on him a Master Degree in Energy Technology and Management (ETM), during the weekend.

Ugwu was also recognized as one of the outstanding students during his study in the University, stating that the University of Ibadan offered such Industry-based education.

Being a businessman and key player in the Nigerian Energy Sector, Ugwu maintained that qualitative and industry based higher degrees provide the needed skilled manpower in critical sector of the Economy.

According to him, “What Nigeria needs at this point is to develop the needed manpower that will drive the non-oil sector. Whether we like it or not, knowledge driven by technology is the new oil. We must either embrace this fact now or regret it later.”

He said that he was contesting as Local Government Chairman because he had ideas and service to offer the people of Udenu Local government Area of Enugu State.

“I believe I am very much qualified to lead Udenu Local government. Our people have lost interest in local government governance. This is largely because the activities of local government are shrouded in secrecy and lack transparency.

“Local government finance has been turned into a conduit pipe for corruption. Nothing to benefit the masses is being done in the local government except to wait for the monthly allocation and the money is immediately shared and the waiting for the next month allocation continues.

“That is basically what goes on in most of the local government councils in Nigeria. I tell you for free that in Udenu local government today, when you tie standard performance metrics to all the functions of local government, productivity is close to zero. That’s to tell you how bad we have left the third tier of government to languish.

“So, I am going to bring back transparency to local government activities so that our people will have interest again to become development partners. We need to put the local government back to the hands of the people by having an open door and participatory local government system in Udenu.

“We need to bring back local government closer to the people as the first responder in essential service delivery. Our people deserve quality service delivery and I believe that if given the opportunity to be the candidate of my great party, the Labour Party, I will not disappoint them.”

He stated that Udenu local government shall be liberated from bad governance to see the semblance of what good governance should be, citing the good stories of Abia state under the control of Governor Alex Otto of the Labour Party.