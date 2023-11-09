Ensure merit in appointment of principal for Offa Grammar School, CSO urges stakeholders

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Centre for Advancement of Education and Community Scholarship (CAECS) has urged the Offa Descendants Union, Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, and other stakeholders to uphold merit in the appointment of the Principal for Offa Grammar School in Kwara State, Nigeria.

The call came amidst concerns of corruption and high-handedness marring the appointment process.

Barr. Temi Nuruddin Salami (Esq), the President of the CAECS, voiced his displeasure over the current state of the appointment process.

“The first community grammar in the entire northern region is gradually losing her glory due to corruption and high-handedness in the appointment of the school principal amongst other factors,” Salami stated.

He expressed shock at the disregard for merit in appointing the school principal.

According to Salami, tests and interviews are conducted for prospective principals, but the ultimate decision does not reflect the results of these assessments.

“Why do they need to conduct tests and interviews in the first place when they would eventually pick a random candidate?” he questioned.

The CAECS President found it particularly disconcerting that a candidate who placed sixth in the assessments would be chosen as the principal.

“This is not only an affront but an open attack on justice and merit,” Salami lamented.

In light of these issues, the CAECS has warned that it may seek legal redress if the stakeholders do not reconsider their decision.

“We therefore call on stakeholders to reverse their decision or force us to seek redress before the open court,” Salami concluded.

The CAECS’s call to action underscores the growing concern over alleged corruption and high-handedness in the educational sector, particularly in the appointment of school principals.

It remains to be seen how the stakeholders involved will respond to this call for transparency and fairness in the appointment process.