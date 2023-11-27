Eno to predecessor: Akwa Ibomites appreciate your work

…My I only regret was I didn’t control policies – Udom

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has described his predecessor, Mr Udom Emmanuel and his wife as gifts from God to Akwa Ibom, stressing that the people appreciate the good work both of them did while in office.



According to a statement made available to newsmen Sunday evening Eno spoke at a special Thanksgiving/Welcome Service in honour of the immediate past Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel and his wife Dr Martha, at the United Evangelical Church, Lagos Township Superintendency.

He likened the reception ceremony to the events of the last day of humanity on earth, “when we finish here and get back home to see Jesus standing to receive us back, saying welcome home my good and faithful servant.

His words: “They are gifts that God sent to Akwa Ibom and we thank God for that. Whether people say so or not, we appreciate you. Akwa Ibomites appreciate your work and that of your wife. Every week, we have people coming to Akwa Ibom for conferences.

” Akwa Ibom is now a destination of choice because of the work that you and your wife did. I did not create all those new big roads, it was you who modelled and designed all of these things; Ibom Air and all of the beautiful things we have were your creation.

“I’d like to tell you that we are grateful. On behalf of the Akwa Ibom people, I stand to convey these warm wishes, greetings and celebration of Akwa Ibomites to you and your dear wife.

“Sometimes, when you walk into some places, you’ll see how outsiders adore you, the ovation you receive, the kind of welcome you get but while you are yet on the job, there’s no way people will appreciate you.

“Rather than being discouraged and distracted, the Governor said he gets propelled to even work harder in the face of media attacks. I have learnt from you and that is a tonic to do more and not to be distracted.”

Governor Eno appreciated Mr Emmanuel for remaining supportive of his administration; “I thank you for the things you did and still do because I know the support that you are giving to me and all of us in office.”

Continuing Eno thanked God for his victory at the Appeal Court on Friday, stressing that God made it happen.

He added, ” It has gone down in history that I am the most vilified Governorship candidate and eventually Governor. We’ve had several Court cases. I don’t know how many will go to the Supreme Court but there’s a Supreme God. God helped us and gave us victory”

According to the statement, the immediate past Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel in his remarks thanked his successor and all the dignitaries for standing by him on the ‘awesome’ moment.

Flanked by his wife, Martha, Emmanuel who recounted the unfortunate incident of the Church building collapse on December 10, 2016, described his narrow escape in the building as “a mystery only God can explain”.

The place I was sitting central beam from the ceiling shattered the white seat where I was sitting,

“I don’t know but I came out alive without even a scratch. Most importantly, we want to thank God that we went into Government House complete, we left complete not one of us is missing.”, Emmanuel said.

He disclosed that one of the things he cherished when he served as governor, was that throughout the period, God did not stop speaking to him

He, however, stressed that despite all his accomplishments, “The only regret I have is that I did not control Policies. If I had control over Policies as a state, trust me, we would have been miles ahead as a State. But today, I still thank God that we went with our blueprint and God helped us.”

Emmanuel also recounted, “In 2018, I heard all kinds of sayings in the build-up to my second term election. Some people said that people would be on the bed while the election was going on. Some said by the time we get to the election, it will be only me and my wife left in Government House.

“I told them there is a God of the multitude, it’s not possible. They called all kinds of mights but the Almighty answered. I want to thank every stakeholder, I had tremendous support No matter the noise at the end of the day, every single person voted who they wanted. I want to use this period to say thank you”

While thanking God for the success of the Governorship elections said, “It came to the period of succession plan when the direction of God came, It was tough but all of you stood by us. And today I feel fulfilled about God’s plan in the person of Pastor Uno Eno and that has turned out very well.

“On Friday, when we were at Mirabel in Canada to receive the first of the ten new Airbus Series of Ibom Air with the MD, Captain Mfon Udom, we almost shed tears because even the Airbus people turned around and said, in their generation of Air Bus management, that was the first time Nigeria’s Flag was flying in the Airbus Factory and that was not done by the Federal Government buy a Subnational.”

Delivering his homily earlier the Superintendency Pastor of Surulere Township, Rev Idorenyin James said the ceremony was merely an event to receive back the former first family, to reassign them to functions in the superintendency as officers of the church.