Engineer turns skincare expert, makes N150,000 monthly

An Electrical Engineering graduate from Bayero University Kano, Aisha Obodoeze, has found succour in the skincare business after four years of unemployment as she makes N150,000 monthly as profit.

Obodoeze told newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna that she started the business in 2020.

“I used to buy a particular brand of body cream. But with time, it started giving me discoloration because it became too harsh for my skin. So my brother recommended someone to me.”

The engineer said: “I bought her skincare products and it worked well for my skin. People started complimenting my healthy skin and I recommended the products I use.”

Obodoeze said she later started reselling the product. ”I was making a little profit on each product and later decided to learn skincare product formulation,” she said.

She said her customer refused to teach her and advised that she should continue reselling the body cream, soaps and scrubs and make her profit.

“I got someone from Lagos who was doing well in skincare formulation and production who agreed to teach. It came with the condition that I pay N180,000.

“I sourced the money from my family and a little of my savings and started learning and implementing before opening my skincare brand, Eashnas Flawless Skincare,” she said.

Sets target

The engineer turned entrepreneur said she teaches women and youths interested in skincare business online as she has no physical outlet for training.

Obodoeze said that sourcing raw materials for skincare formulation was challenging at times, saying, ”because some raw materials are scarce and expensive.”

She said she had recorded lots of successes solving skin problems for men and women who came back with positive reviews.

The entrepreneur advised graduates waiting for white-collar jobs to start doing something with the little they have.

”They could venture into something small if they don’t have the capital to start big.

“In the next five years, I want to have a very big spa where I will treat people’s skin problems. Then another place where I will train people.

“I want to have high visibility online and be known worldwide.” (NAN)