Energy firm deploys 1MW Solar PV Plant at Ado Bayero Mall

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

As part of efforts geared towards contributing to the fight against climate change, local air pollution and noise pollution, Leading cleantech utility and energy access company, Havenhill Synergy Limited, Havenhill, has announced deployment of a 1MWp Solar PV Plant at Ado Bayero Mall, an ultra-modern shopping mall in Northern Nigeria in Kano state.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Odunaiya, at the weekend, stated that the project represents the largest solar power purchase agreement signed for a shopping mall in Nigeria.

He said with such installation, the roof-mounted power plant will generate 1.28GWh of clean energy annually.

He said the project is estimated to offset up to 1,797.48 metric tons of CO2 emissions each year, equivalent to the positive environmental impact of planting over 70,000 trees annually.

Vanguard reports that the project was spearheaded by Havenhill Synergy Limited in collaboration with Beverly Development and Realties Limited, and Sterling Bank.

Speaking about this landmark achievement, Mr. Odunaiya, stated: “We are excited to have deployed the 1MW Solar PV Plant at Ado Bayero Mall, a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing innovative energy solutions in Nigeria.

“The increasing costs of fossil fuels, including diesel and petrol, underscore the immense potential for the large-scale adoption of solar energy in the country. With co-financing from Sterling Bank Plc, this project highlights the importance of local currency investments for the development of power infrastructure in Nigeria.”

“Spanning over 10 hectares, the mall provides a vast 24,000 m² of retail and entertainment space, accommodating both local and international shopping retailers, a modern multi-screen cinema, and a variety of offerings including restaurants and media stores.

“The solar PV system’s integration powers critical infrastructure within the facility, including chillers, water treatment plants, the administrative building, and the various stores. The mall’s transition to solar power, not only aligns with its commitment to sustainability but also significantly contributes to reducing carbon emissions and minimizing operational costs.”

The Board & Management of Beverly Dev. & Realties Limited (Owners of Ado Bayero Mall) said: “We are proud of the milestone inauguration of the 1MW Solar PV Plant at the Mall in collaboration with Havenhill Limited.

“This marks a significant step in our commitment to sustainable operations and reinforces our dedication to environmental responsibility. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of eco-friendly initiatives within the commercial sector in Kano, demonstrating our dedication to both the community and the environment while reducing operational expenses.”

Speaking on the installation, the Group Head, Oil & Gas, Power and Renewable Energy at Sterling Bank, Dele Faseemo, said that this installation further demonstrates the viability of powering commercial properties with renewable energy sources.

“With rising energy costs, powering commercial properties in a sustainably affordable manner will become the norm in the near future”, Faseemo said.