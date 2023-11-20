Energy firm, Asiko begins LPG autogas trial in Kano

Asiko, a leading provider of clean energy solutions, has commenced its LPG autogas adoption and utilisation trial in Kano in a bid to accelerate fuel transition and deepen gas penetration in the country.

To kickstart the autogas trial programme in Kano, Asiko converted two minibuses and five Keke Napep vehicles to run on autogas and built an autogas filling station to facilitate convenient refuelling for the converted vehicles.

By embarking on the autogas trial project, Asiko will assess the tangible outcomes and effects from the study and also help drive up the conversion rate for autogas-powered vehicles across the state.

The autogas trial project was lauded by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who expressed his excitement about the initiative. According to the Emir, who was represented by Ma’ikagama Kano, Alhaji Bello Idi Wudil, the people of the ancient city of Kano will key into the autogas trial because it is an affordable and cleaner alternative to PMS.

He also exuded confidence that the initiative will be of greater advantage to the teeming youth of Kano, especially in the area of employment, as many hands will be required in the operational running of the autogas plant.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director of Asiko Energy, Mr Felix Ekundayo, noted that, “the LPG autogas trial is to demonstrate to the people of Kano state that tricycles, cars, minibuses, generators and other vehicle operators that are feeling the debilitating effects of subsidy removal on petrol that there is an alternative.”

On its safety for motorists and other vehicle operators, Ekundayo said that the Autogas tank is impact-resistant, durable and capable of withstanding physical clashes or collisions without rupturing or breaking.

Also speaking at the event was the chairman of the National Gas Expansion Program in the office of Petroleum Gas, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim, who described the initiative as an auspicious and epoch-making one.

He said the autogas trial by Asiko is the first of its kind in the country that encompasses conversion kits and a training centre for autogas technicians.

Dr Ibrahim submitted that Asiko’s efforts in autogas are part of the realisation of the promise of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, after removing petrol subsidy from petroleum, vowed to provide accessible, clean and affordable alternatives to petroleum.

Dr Ibrahim also said that the facility will be available in all the local governments of the state.