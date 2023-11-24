End litigations, support Oborevwori to build Delta, Emetulu tells Omo-Agege, others 

Member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Charles Emetulu, yesterday, charged Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege of APC, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi of SDP and Ken Pela of LP, to end the litigations and join hands with Governor Sherrif Oborevwori to build a virile Delta.

The Court of Appeal, in Lagos, Friday, in a unanimous judgment, affirmed the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the March 18, poll, in Delta State.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal brought before it by the state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for lacking in merit.

Reacting to the verdict on the sideline at his country home in Kwale, the lawmaker said the victory of Oborewovri was near flawless, adding that there was no way a competent court of law such as the appellate court could upturn it considering the disparity in margin.

He said inter-alia: “ The disparity in the margin is too much..Gov Oborewovri won 21 out of 25 local governments while his closest rival, Agege won 4 local government. Oborewovri is a man of grace, which is why he was able to overcome the adversarial arrows thrown in his path.

“ Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta. Since the return to democratic rule in 1999, our great party, PDP, has always done well during elections. We have the the numbers, the political structure and above all good performance of previous governors.

“ We won the governorship election earlier this year with class, style and grace. We did our groundwork, campaigned across the 25 local governments and with the exceptional performance of our immediate past governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, there was no way Deltans would change a winning team. Habba!”

While congratulating the governor on his well-deserved victory, the lawmaker advised Omo-Agege, Gbagi and Pela to jettison plans to head to Supreme Court, adding that it would not do Deltans any good, but distract the governor from delivering more dividends of democracy to the people.

He added :” In the spirit of fairness and sportsmanship, Sen. Omo-Agege, Olorogun Gbagi and Ken Pela should abhor going to the Supreme Court. They should allow the governor to focus on delivering progressive governance to enhance socio-economic growth and development of the state.”

The Hon Member appealed to them to show patriotism and sportsmanship by not only congratulating His Excellency, Sheriff Francis Orhowedor Oborevwori, the duly elected Governor of Delta State but to join hands with him to advance the Governor’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

On his victory at the House of Assembly level, Emetulu said: “I give glory to God for my victory, as it was upheld by the Court of Appeal. The APC’s appeal against my victory was dismissed by the appellate court. My victory belongs to God and the good people of Ndokwa Nation.”