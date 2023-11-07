End insecurity in Alimosho, residents beg Gov Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Dickson Omobola

Residents of Igando Peace Estate in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to put an end to insecurity in the area.

The residents, in an open letter to Sanwo-Olu, titled: ‘Brazen affront on Lagos State Government by Kidnappers and Armed Robbers with Deliberate Intention to Rubbish the State’s Security Architecture and Your Administration’s Effort Towards the Mega-city Project,’ stated that they had never experienced the level of crime and criminality perpetrated by kidnappers and armed robbers as it has in recent weeks.

According to them, though they had invited the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Igando Police station and his representative for a familiarisation meeting, it yielded no results.

The statement reads in part: “We, the entire residents, CDA EXCO-members and citizens of Igando Peace Estate phase one to four wish to draw your attention to the recurrent ugly incidents within our area which we believe have not been brought to your attention.

“Our neighborhood extends from Isheri Olofin round-about, down to Igando market, under Alimosho LGA of the state. Comprising Diamond Estate, Green Land Estate, Good-Homes Estates, Iroko Estate and Home-Foundation Estate.

“Notwithstanding the expressway which runs down to the Lagos State University, LASU, Iyana-Iba and by extension linking to Badagry, we have never experienced the level of crime and criminality with brazen attack on innocent citizens in broad daylight before by kidnappers and armed robbers as presently being experienced.

“Within two weeks, we have been faced with unpleasant information with physical evidence regarding the attack on innocent residents of Lagos, within the residence and along the expressway, within the estates and by the bus/stops and Odo-Eran Market by Governor’s road. Last week, there were incidents of kidnapping and armed robbery operations within Green Land Estate, with another kidnapped case which happened at Lanre bus stop, where the victim was said to have been taken away forcefully from his vehicle, leaving his abandoned car by the road side with the keys and full head lights turned-on.

“This incident was said to have happened between the hours of 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Because of the timing of incidence, coupled with the location of the strange occurrence everyone assumed the victim might have been trailed to that point of incidence but when a similar incidence occurred again along Salvation Army street off-Governor’s road, the residents became alarmed.

“The incident along Salvation Army street, according to eyewitness accounts, was perpetrated by some criminal elements numbering about six riding on two motor bikes, each carrying three persons. After the incident it was discovered that innocent citizens were dispossessed of all their valuables including cash and telephones. The situation necessitated an emergency meeting between the excos of the two DCAs to chart a way of protecting the estates.

“The CDA also invited the Divisional police Officer, DPO, of Igando Police station and his representative for familiarisation meeting, to also acquaint them with the prevailing trend of security challenges, seeking their support to rid the area of the eminent threats, which ended on a very good note with promises to address the concerns.

“But to the amazement of all residents, on Sunday November 5, 2023 at about 1 p.m., a group of armed robbers took control of the entire Highway along Odo-eran Market extending down to Governor’s Road, with another group operating around Austina Hotel area off Governor’s road for several hours, leaving everyone in shock as to what may have happened to our beautiful and safe Lagos, a state which prides itself as first among equals.”