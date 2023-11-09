End impunity of SGBV perpetrators — UN Women, Govs’ Wives tell FG

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to address the escalating cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria, the United Nations (UN), Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF), and various prominent individuals have joined forces to call on the Federal Government, FG, to as a matter of urgency, end impunity for GBV perpetrators and ensure justice for victims.

The call was made during a capacity-building workshop on SGBV, organized by UN Women in partnership with EU-UN Spotlight Initiative to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls, was held on Thursday, in Abuja.

They, however, highlighted the urgent need for more robust policies, law enforcement, and concrete actions to halt the rising tide of SGBV incidents plaguing the country.

Addressing journalists at the event’s sideline, UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, emphasized the importance of political will in addressing SGBV comprehensively.

She said: “Actually, it’s not only the UN, it’s not only the EU, there should be real political will, you know, to reduce impunity because we have had cases where these cases are reported, and the survivors will stay maybe for years, for months without having justice.

“Or sometimes when they arrest the person. After some few weeks, you see will that person outside, so the perpetrators feel that they can do those things, and they go with it, and nobody is going to do them a lot of things.

“But, I think if we decide to make sure that people pay for what they do and not keep it for years before they come to it. Immediately happens, that person is arrested and judged, and then the penalty is given. That will be good, and that’s why the present minister of women’s affairs is actually keen on mobile courts.

“If we have mobile courts, then the women, the survivors will have access to rapid justice, because justice that is delayed is also justice denied. So, I think the game changer would come from making it clear that the government is no longer going to allow impunity, and is not going to allow those things go unpunished.

“But again, it also has cultural issues attached to it, personal things attached to it because sometimes we see cases where the man has actually done very bad things to the wife, and then the person is arrested according to the law. But, after one week, the woman comes back and says, “Oh, release my husband.” So, those things are really really complicated. And, sometimes parents decide to hide rape with marriage.”

On her part, first lady of Kwara state and chairperson, NGWF, Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, called for more awareness and shelters for victims of SGBV.

“We’ve worked hard and made sure that we were able to be a force to ensure that the governors declared a state of emergency against sexual and gender-based violence.

“We were able to work assiduously to make sure that we now have the VAPP act in about 35 states, including the FCF. We’ve been able to work hard to get shelters and SARC centers.

These are the sexual assault referral centers in various states across the country.

“So, this agenda is to make sure that we’re able to build on that with the new first ladies that have come in. We need to continue to make sure that there are SARC centers available. We need to continue to make sure that shelters are available. We need to make sure that we’ll continue the sensitization, so they need to have a roadmap with which to follow.”

Also, the Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said: “The VAPP law has been established in quite a number of states and states that the VAPP law have not been established, I think it’s just one or two, they should try as much as possible to work very hard on.

“It is not easy because there are different series they have to go through. To pass the bill, you have to domesticate, implement it and not just have the bill in place and not just act on it. Then you have to continuously monitor and evaluate whatever you’re doing.”